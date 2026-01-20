Utah Jazz Announce Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves have each revealed their injury reports ahead of their upcoming matchup, where the Jazz in particular have some key names listed to be on the sidelines.

Here's the full injury report outlook for both the Jazz and Timberwolves before tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (illness)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - G Brice Sensabaugh (illness)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)

A few notable faces will be out of the mix for Utah, but the biggest will be none other than Lauri Markkanen, who continues his leave from a lingering illness, now forcing him out for a fifth consecutive game, and his 11th on the season thus far.

The illness has now made for Markkanen's longest extended absence this season, putting a brief pause on his career-best campaign that's even given him looks of being worthy for a second All-Star appearance.

In 33 games this season, Markkanen is leading the Jazz in scoring with 27.9 points a night, paired with 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting an efficient 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from three.

Within the 10 games that Markkanen has been forced out, Utah has struggled noticeably, now at an 0-10 record in games in which he doesn't play, currently on a four-game losing streak to pair with his multiple-game absence. And with his status downgraded, it looks like Utah will have yet another chance to end that bothersome streak with a win.

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Along with Markkanen's status labeled as out, the Jazz will also be down two key bench contributors in Brice Sensabaugh due to an illness, as well as Kevin Love due to rest—meaning Utah will be down their sixth man and leading scorer in the second unit, while also being without their primary backup big man to prevent them from having their typical size.

Expect to see extended minutes from Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt to compensate for that size, as well as Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams, who will both naturally fill in for the minutes leftover from Markkanen being out of the mix.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - C Naz Reid (left shoulder soreness)



OUT - F Terrence Shannon Jr feft foot abductor hallucis strain)



OUT - C Rocco Zikarsky (G League)

The Timberwolves don't have many injuries to report on their end, with the most prominent being Naz Reid, who's questionable to suit up with a minor shoulder injury. If he does wind up playing, that could pose even more trouble for the Jazz, that are already down a significant amount of size in their own frontcourt.

The Jazz will be on the second leg of a back-to-back following the end of a five-game road trip. Energy is probably hard to come by for Utah, especially without their star forward, Markkanen. However, if they can rebound from their prior loss on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, it'll make for their first victory of the season without the services of the finisher.

