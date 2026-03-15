Predicting How the Utah Jazz Finish Their Final 15 Games

The Utah Jazz have 15 games to go on their 2025-26 regular season schedule, and for the matchups that remain of their 82-game slate, the number-one goal from this front office will be to lose as many games as they feasibly can.

Not only do the Jazz want to bottom out to maximize their lottery odds for a highly-touted draft class, but Utah also wants to do all they can to retain their top-eight protected first-round pick currently with the OKC Thunder––a selection the Jazz lose the rights to if they're picking outside of the top eight spots.

That makes the next few weeks of the Jazz's season, and the losses that come with it, extremely important. And while the NBA is full of tons of surprises, it sets up for Utah to take a ton of losses on the chin in the games that remain on their regular season schedule.

With that in mind, let's predict the outcome for the Jazz's final 15 games left in the regular season to stack up just how their ugly tank battle might end up panning out.

Mar. 15: @ Sacramento Kings

The Jazz haven't been able to out-tank the Kings in their last two tries, winning both by a combined 37 points. Even without their entire regular starting five healthy, it takes a special type of bad to do worse than Sacramento. Win.

Mar. 18: @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota hasn't looked like themselves in the past few weeks of the regular season, which could lead to a trap game against the Jazz, who travel to the Twin Cities. Or, the more likely option, a beaten-up Utah offers the perfect chance at a get-right game and a potential blowout. Loss.

Mar 19: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have been painfully bad in the past two weeks of the regular season, no matter if Giannis Antetonoumpo is on the floor or not. On the road against the tanking Jazz might not even be enough against the team that's currently lost five of their last six games by double figures Win.

Mar. 21: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are ravaged in terms of absences with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George all sidelined, but they're at least still playing for something in the Eastern Conference Play-In picture. Even while short-handed standout rookie VJ Edgecombe and Co. still have the means to take care of business in Salt Lake City. Loss.

Mar. 23: vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto has been up and down in their post-All-Star stretch after a hot first half start to the year, but a road trip to Utah shouldn't be much of a challenge for them to overcome. Loss.

Feb 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Mar. 25: vs. Washington Wizards

A critical game for the Jazz's lottery aspirations, Will Hardy's hand will be forced to do whatever it takes in this one to try to tack on a loss Wizards, who they previously beat earlier in the month. Utah was able to split their season series against the tanking Brooklyn Nets 1-1, so perhaps they can do the same agianst Washington. Loss.

Mar. 27: @ Denver Nuggets

Utah's last game against the Nuggets was closer than expected, but set to be even more injury-riddled on this road trip, Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast now getting healthier by the day will more likely than not end up being too much for the youg and developing Jazz. Loss.

Mar. 28: @ Phoenix Suns

The Suns have been one of the league's pleasant surprises of the season, sitting at the seventh seed in the Western Conference after initially being slated as a bottom-feeder before the year kicked off. They haven't played the Jazz since October, but the outcome probably won't look much different than that 22-point blowout loss. Loss.

Mar. 30: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Any time Donovan Mitchell makes a return to Salt Lake City, the stage is set for a game that'll hold a bit more emotion than a typical regular-season contest does. Regardless, those raised stakes won't change the largely expected outcome of this one. Loss.

Apr. 1: vs. Denver Nuggets

Since the Nuggets were known for having trouble playing in Utah throughout the 2010s, Denver has won their last four straight games traveling to Salt Lake City, with the Jazz's last home win coming back in January 2024. Expect that new streak of Mile High dominance to continue. Loss.

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) takes a shot over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Apr. 3: @ Houston Rockets

The Jazz did piece together a win against the Rockets earlier this season in December, but lost by 20 points or more in their other two meetings. With Houston laser-focused on maximizing their best seeding in the playoffs at this point, they'll be taking this game on with high importance. Loss.

Apr. 5: @ OKC Thunder

This one needs no explanation. Loss.

Apr. 7: @ New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have quietly taken care of business against the Jazz consistently across the past two years, having won their past seven meetings against Utah, and their last two by 10 or more points. Season sweep number two could very well be in play here. Loss.

Apr. 10: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The return of Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton in Utah. Their former Jazz teammates won't be letting up easy in this one, and at this point, they'd hypothetically be on a 10-game losing streak. They can afford to send the fans home happy in their last game of the season at the Delta Center. Win.

Apr. 12: @ LA Lakers

This has a Jazz loss with a historic performance from LeBron and/or Luka written all over it. Loss.

Overall: 3-12 | 23-59

If the Jazz can limit their win total to three games across the last month or so of the season, get Will Hardy a gift basket delivered to his desk the morning after the final game of the year.

Limiting to that many wins on the year will almost certainly cement Utah to not only secure their first-round pick in this year's draft that's currently top-eight protected, but also give them some really solid chances in the lottery as well to move up in the draft for the first time since 2011.

Of course, nothing's guaranteed in the game that is the draft lottery, but tanking to this extent in the last four weeks of the year puts the Jazz in prime position for a stellar offseason to prepare for a resurgent 2026 campaign.