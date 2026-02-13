The Utah Jazz have found themselves at the center of attention within NBA headlines due to their recent lineup controversies and their decision to sit their top guys like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in fourth quarters, with the league going as far as to fine the Jazz half a million dollars on Thursday for doing so.

And it seems like the NBA's reason for doing so goes deeper than just their own efforts to "maintain the league's integrity." There's also some reported pressure coming from behind the scenes that stems from one other NBA franchise raising an issue with the Jazz's tactics: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, he reports that the Thunder are "going through back channels" to plant stories regarding the Jazz's lineup decisions to try and pressure them into remaining competitive.

“It's Oklahoma City going through back channels to try to put pressure on the Jazz to play the season out in order for them to get the pick. That's what it is," Jones said via an interview on KSL Sports Zone.

"So, it's OKC is going through back channels, planting stuff, planting stories in order to pressure the Jazz into playing the season... The Jazz are going to do whatever they have to do to keep the pick... I don't think they care one bit about what people are thinking about them."

Thunder Putting Pressure on the Jazz Behind-the-Scenes?

The Thunder's potential reason for doing so makes clear sense. OKC holds the rights to the Jazz's top-eight protected first round pick that remains in their possession if Utah's selection falls outside of the first eight slots.

Sitting starters in the fourth quarter of a close game might be a decision from the Jazz that goes against the Thunder's best interests. So with that in mind, the OKC front office might've been a key whistleblower in the ear of the NBA to voice their gripes with Utah's lineup choices, while also planting a few stories around league circles to put Utah on blast as well.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (center) watches play against the Orlando Magic from the bench in street clothes during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It's not too outlandish to believe. But as Jones mentioned, the Jazz, internally, don't seem to care much about that outward perception. They're going to do what they can to retain that top-eight protected pick however they can, and thus find their way to another top prospect to join their budding young core this summer.

That process now will also only get easier with Jaren Jackson Jr.'s newly announced absence for the season to address the PVNS growth in his left knee, thus sidelining him for the rest of the 2025-26 year entirely, rather than simply in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps the latest fine dealt the Jazz's way could change their tactics one way or another, and maybe the Thunder keep their foot on the gas to try to force them to do so as well. But for the final 26 games that lie ahead for Utah after the All-Star break, expect the lead decision-makers in Salt Lake City to keep their main focus locked on boosting their lottery odds rather than adding wins on the board.



