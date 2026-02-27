Three Utah Jazz Players Bound to Step Up Without Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz will officially be without Lauri Markkanen for the next two weeks of the NBA season due to an ankle/hip injury he sustained in a Jazz team practice, sidelining their top star for at least the next seven games while he recovers.

Utah's Lauri Markkanen will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI on Thursday showed symptomatic hip impingement with associated inflammation and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. Markkanen also twisted an ankle in practice Wednesday but those tests returned clean. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2026

It's yet another injury to factor into the Jazz's rotation for their post-All-Star break stretch, which will hobble their starting lineup even further than it already was with three regular starters currently sidelined with their respective injuries.

However, the silver lining in that absence for Markkanen will be that the Jazz can allow a few of their young talents to get more minutes and shot opportunities for the games ahead. That development process has been an ongoing one for Utah from start to finish of this season, but now down several veterans in their rotation, the door is wide open for a handful of budding young names to take advantage.

With that in mind, here are three Jazz players bound to step up across the next two weeks as Markkanen recovers from his recent practice injury.

1. Ace Bailey

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) looks to shoot while New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) defends during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The biggest beneficiary of Markkanen's absence from the Jazz lineup is undoubtedly Ace Bailey, especially at this point in the season as Utah will be laser-focused on developing their young talent across the games that remain on their schedule.

Without Markkanen, Bailey is immediately vaulted into having a much bigger responsibility on the offensive side of the ball. In the games that Markkanen hasn't played alongside Bailey this season, his numbers jump to impressive averages of 16.1 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field on just under 14 attempts.

Expect that trend to continue for Bailey across the stretch that Markkanen will be out with his newest injury.

2. Cody Williams

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) warms up before the game New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Williams might not jump into the same role on the offensive end that Bailey will for the stretch that Markkanen is sidelined, but he'll certainly continue to get more and more minutes in the rotation as he's done through the past few weeks.

Throughout the month of February, Williams has averaged over 24 minutes a night while showing great flashes on both ends of the floor. He's proved to be one of the better slashers and cutters on the roster, has kept growing as a defender with over one steal a game, and has seen his overall confidence growing alongside it.

Now with the Jazz down another forward in their rotation for the next few games, Williams will see another jump in playing time because of it.

3. Brice Sensabaugh

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Another offensive weapon that the Jazz will see a bit more of without Markkanen: Brice Sensabaugh, who has consistently put up big numbers through the games that the Jazz star has been sidelined this season, and will get that golden opportunity once again.

Sensabaugh's averages jump to a whopping 18.3 points per night in the 15 games that Markkanen hasn't suited up for this year. His efficiency has been up and down, by shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.3% from three, but whether it be as a bench spark plug or a spot starter to provide some scoring juice in his place, he's had a clear role in Will Hardy's rotation.

As the Jazz continue to gather information to determine how their offseason may pan out and which players they'd like to keep on next year's roster, Sensabaugh will be an interesting name to keep an eye on while Markkanen is out.