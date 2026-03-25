Updated NBA Draft Lottery Standings — Where Jazz Stand With 10 Games Left

The Utah Jazz are a little over two weeks away from wrapping up their 2025-26 regular season, where they'll be slated to head into their fourth consecutive lottery drawing this May. And it might just be their most important lottery yet.

In the past few months of the season, Jazz fans and the front office alike have been focused on what might be in store for their first-round pick for this summer; currently top-eight protected with the OKC Thunder, and requires the selection to fit within the top eight slots in order to stay in Utah's possession.

So, the second half of this regular season has virtually been a race to the bottom for the Jazz to make sure they can keep that pick in a loaded draft class. Falling to a bottom-four record would guarantee Utah retains their selection, and would give them pretty good odds to get a premium spot on the board to pair with it.

So where exactly does Utah sit in the league's standings? Here's a full look at the updated 2026 NBA Draft Lottery standings as the Jazz have just 10 games to go in their regular season schedule:

Updated Draft Lottery Standings

Indiana Pacers (16-56) — 14% Washington Wizards (16-55) — 14% Brooklyn Nets (17-55) — 14% Sacramento Kings (19-54) -— 12.5% Utah Jazz (21-51) — 10.5% Dallas Mavericks (23-49) — 9% Memphis Grizzlies (24-47) — 7.5% New Orleans Pelicans* (25-48) — 6% Milwaukee Bucks (29-42) — 4.5% Chicago Bulls (29-42) — 3% Golden State Warriors (34-38) — 2% Portland Trail Blazers (36-37) — 1.5% Miami Heat (38-34) — 1% Charlotte Hornets (38-34) — 0.5%

*ATL owns NOP pick

As of now, the Jazz look pretty secure within the fifth spot on the board, considering the two teams Utah is between—the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks—each have at least a two-game buffer.

There's certainly still time for the Jazz to shift around, especially considering the Kings are now 5-5 in their last 10 games, and could allow them to sneak into that top-four spot they've been trying to cling onto all season.

Dallas is also 2-8 in their last 10, which keeps pressure on the Jazz to keep the losses coming, as dropping anywhere further down the board from where they are now would be far from ideal.

The Risk With Falling Below Pick No. 5

Right now with the fifth-worst record in the league, the Jazz have pretty strong odds to retain their top-eight protected pick, having just a 0.6% chance that they'd fall to pick nine, and thus giving it to the Thunder, according to Tankathon.

That would require four teams with lower odds than Utah to leapfrog them in the lottery. That actually ended up happening to the Jazz during last year's lottery when they had the worst record in the NBA and hopes to land Cooper Flagg. But now that their pick is sitting lower down the board, there's a far less chance for that nightmarish situation to happen again.

However, if the Jazz were to shift to the sixth spot that the Mavericks currently claim, those chances for the Thunder to get the pick jump to a 3.9% chance. In the event they're at seventh, they're all the way up to 14.2%.

Full 2026 NBA Draft Lottery odds as of March 25, 2026. | via Tankathon

Therefore, the name of the game for the Jazz across the final 10 games will be to stack up those losses however possible, and make sure their pick stays within their possession.

Utah currently has one of the top 10 hardest remaining strength of schedules moving forward this season. To make that task a bit easier, yet also has three matchups against lottery teams in the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Those three matchups will be especially important to keep an eye on for the Jazz's lottery aspirations. But as of now, just under six weeks away from the drawing taking place in Chicago, Utah's chances of not only retaining their pick, but getting a good one, are looking pretty strong.