Will Hardy Shines Light on Utah Jazz's 'Winning Player'

The Utah Jazz fell short in their first of a two-game slate against the New Orleans Pelicans for the week, 118-129, but it wasn't a game without its highlights from their side of the coin.

Some of the biggest bright spots throughout the night came as a result of one underrated component in Utah's lineup— that being veteran wing John Konchar, who might not have lit up the box score with a high-scoring total, but did some really impactful things around the floor otherwise.

Konchar finished the night playing 26 minutes as a starter to log four points, five rebounds, five steals, and two blocks for an all-around performance on both sides of the ball, and one of his best performances in Utah since his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline earlier this month.

Such a nice night from Konchar landed some notable praise from his head coach, Will Hardy, following the game. And despite the double-digit loss, Hardy credited the skillset that Konchar brings as one that makes him a "winning player."

“If there’s a ball nearby, his hand will touch it," Hardy said of Konchar. "He has elite instincts for the ball, does so many winning things: steals, deflections, blocked shots, rebounds, plays an unselfish style. And he never really looks like he's flying around. His brain clearly works quickly, he's just in the right spot a lot. He’s a winning player."

Will Hardy Sees John Konchar as a Winning Player

While he may not jump off the page, the archetype that Konchar brings to the table is exactly what the Jazz have been needing on the roster for the past couple of years in an effort to refine their defensive upside.

Utah currently ranks dead-last in the NBA for defensive rating as they have all season, and have needed to find defensive-minded players to add into their rotation since those problems have transpired.

And while Jaren Jackson Jr. was brought in from the Grizzlies as the big ticket for the Jazz to upgrade their defense earlier this month, Konchar has slowly found his way into becoming a nice rotational piece to provide that defensive prowess as well.

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For Hardy, the effort that Konchar showcases while filling the role that he does shows both self-awareness and maturity; he knows how he can impact the game as a hustle-driven, high-energy player, which makes it easy to love him from a coach's perspective.

"I think it shows a ton of self-awareness. It shows a ton of maturity, that John knows how he best impacts the game, and he sticks to that,' Hardy continued postgame. "I think there are always opportunities to do a little bit more for everybody, but it takes a lot of humility to say, 'I know my role, what I do best, and what my best role is no matter what team I'm on."

"Sometimes you have guys that are constantly worried about what they're not getting... I think John really is playing the same way that I watched him play in Memphis for years. We're lucky to have him. I think he does a lot of good things for us, and he can play in a lot of different lineups."

With Konchar signed onto contract until next season for just over $6 million, the Jazz wing could even be playing his way into a roster spot for 2026 on a team that's bound to be focused on getting more wins on the board, and will need those defensive-minded players on their side if a playoff jump is indeed the vision Utah wants to accomplish.

Therefore, keep an eye on Konchar across the coming weeks of the NBA season both as a current and future fit on the Jazz roster, as it seems Hardy clearly loves having him in his nightly rotation.