Will Hardy Explains Why Jaren Jackson Fits Perfect With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz might've seen the last of Jaren Jackson Jr. for this season after just three games, undergoing knee surgery over the All-Star break to sideline him for at least four weeks, and possibly more.

But even when factoring in the extended time missed on the horizon for Jackson Jr., the Jazz, internally, are still feeling pumped about his addition onto the roster via the trade deadline splash made with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about what it means to have Jackson Jr. on the roster before facing his former team in the Grizzlies, highlighting not just what he brings on the court, but off it as well.

"We're incredibly excited because, obviously, Jaren is a heck of a basketball player on both sides of the ball. And to win at the highest level, your best players have to impact the game on both sides of the ball," Hardy said.

"But more than that, Jaren, his character, the way he carries himself, the way he treats others, the way that he is going to be a leader in our locker room, the way that he has injected himself into the community here in Memphis, and we anticipate him doing the same in Utah. He's everything that we want our organization to stand for."

"It's really exciting for us to be able to bring somebody in who has that level of character. Because it boosts not just the on-court piece of our team, but the fiber of our organization."

Will Hardy Thrilled With Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Addition

In the small sample size that Jackson Jr. was able to implement himself into the Jazz's rotation, it was clear his fit within their frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen, and soon enough, a healthy Walker Kessler, would be one of the better three-man tandems in the league.

Jackson Jr. averaged an impressive 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals within that three-game span in just 24 minutes a night, and thus builds even further excitement for what could be in store on both sides of the floor when the starting five is fully healthy come next season.

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

But more than that, Jackson also fits like a glove within the Jazz's locker room and within the Utah community—a factor that Hardy appears just as thrilled to have in the building along with what his new two-way star provides on the court.

That strong presence off the floor helps build team chemistry, builds better habits for the younger players around them, and might've made him the perfect guy for the Jazz to take a big swing on at the deadline. A big investment, but one that might be more than worth their while.

And despite everyone having to remain patient to see what that fit looks like once the frontcourt, including Jackson Jr. himself, is at 100%, it undoubtedly makes next season a whole lot more interesting, and a unit that Hardy will be more than ready to coach up.