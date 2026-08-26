Ranking Each Utah Jazz Star's Chances to Get an All-Star Nod

The Utah Jazz haven't had an All-Star on their roster since 2023 when the events were held in Salt Lake City.

The last time the Jazz did get that All-Star nod, it was for none other than Lauri Markkanen, who would eventually go on to win the league's Most Improved Player award, capping off what was one of the more successful individual seasons that Utah has seen in some time.

But now after a few years being without an All-Star–– and many losses to pair with it–– the Jazz are going to be back in the hunt for that recognition for the 2026-27 season. They'll be looking to win games, and have their most talented roster since first hitting the start button on their rebuild.

So who around the Jazz has the best chance to get that All-Star nod? Since Markkanen's selection back in 2023, Utah's roster now looks a lot different, and a bit more talented, that could leave multiple candidates in play to represent the team at this season's All-Star Game in Phoenix, AZ.

With that in mind, let's rank the Jazz's top three stars and their chances to get an All-Star nod, in the event they were able to secure one in what is expected to be a tight fit on the West's 12-man roster:

3. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) plans his next move around Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impact that Jackson is going to bring onto this year's Jazz roster is going to be immense. For a team that's ranked towards the bottom of the league for defensive rating for the past three seasons, adding a former Defensive Player of the Year should have a ton of gravity towards turning those numbers around in the right direction.

But will that impact defensively translate to an All-Star nod? That feels like a much tougher feat for Jackson to pull off, especially for as talented as the player pool the West's selection has to offer.

Jackson won't be a primary scorer with the amount of options the Jazz have to turn to, so his offensive numbers could be a step below that of what he saw with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Utah doesn't feel like the most likely candidate to claim multiple All-Stars this season.

So really, it seems like Jackson Jr. could have a better chance of gunning for the Defensive Player of the Year award again than he does his third All-Star appearance.

All-Star Chance: 15%

2. Keyonte George

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, heading into the 2026-27 season, George might not be the second-best player on the Jazz's roster. Jackson still feels like the best bet for that title.

But it feels like the case for another breakout-level season from George, like he put together last year, could be a real possibility that's in the cards. And if that's the end result, that season could unravel into an All-Star campaign to follow.

The Jazz weren't making enough noise in the standings last season to warrant much All-Star love, but George did have the numbers that you would see out of many guards who get that type of respect. Heading into the All-Star break last year, George had 23.8-3.9-6.5 splits with a true shooting percentage of 61.2%.

﻿If the Jazz are winning more games than last season, and George takes another step forward in his development for what might be a contract year, an All-Star nod is well within reach for Utah's budding fourth-year guard.

All-Star Chance: 25%

1. Lauri Markkanen

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the potential to breakout that George might have, there's no question that, if the Jazz do get an All-Star next season, those honors will be going to Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen, since he's broken out into an All-Star-caliber player with the Jazz in 2022-23, has been the best player on the roster, without question.

He's had seasons with ups and downs in his production, but comes off one of the better years of his career in 2025-26 where he averaged nearly 27 points a night on 47.7% from the field––albeit in just 42 games.

A large part of Markkanen’s All-Star case could be lean on his health. Markkanen has played less than 60 games for the last three seasons and has never played 70 or more games in a single season.

Those recent absences in Utah could be in large part due to the Jazz's tanking implications. But regardless, his availability for this coming year in particular will be critical for both Utah's success and his chances to add onto his individual resume.

If the Jazz are winning games, and Markkanen is both productive and on the floor, there's a good chance that he could be getting some All-Star recognition his way, which would be the second selection he's seen in what will be 10 seasons in the league.

All-Star Chance: 45%

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