Utah Jazz Owner Pushes Lauri Markkanen All-Star Case

Through the first two months of the NBA regular season, it's been an explosive campaign for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen en route to some of the best numbers throughout his entire career.

Through 29 games, Markkanen is averaging a career-best 27.9 points, along with 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field, leading the Jazz in scoring to start this season off, currently ranking top ten in the NBA for points per game.

Such an opening stretch to the year comes with some All-Star buzz surrounding the Jazz forward, who could be on track to find his second All-Star nod since joining Utah in 2022, and his first selection since his Most Improved Player campaign in 2023. And of course, he has a case with the full support of Jazz governor Ryan Smith.

In the midst of the Jazz's latest loss to the Golden State Warriors, Smith posted a short blurb on X about Markkanen's impressive 35-point outing that gave Utah some life in their outing that ultimately ended 114-123 in Golden State's favor, making sure to add on some All-Star support in the process.

"This might be the smoothest 30 points through 2.5 quarters I’ve ever seen. Lauri Markkanen is definitely an all star."

This might be the smoothest 30 points through 2.5 quarters I’ve ever seen. Lauri Markkanen is definitely an all star. — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 4, 2026

Lauri Markkanen Eyeing Second All-Star Appearance?

It's hard to ignore Markkanen's All-Star status at this point, and the same could really be said for his teammate, Keyonte George, who's started to find his footing as one of the best guards the Western Conference has to offer.

However, Markkanen's All-Star case, for as good as he's been through the first 30-plus games of the season, comes down to three critical factors: Markkanen's availability, the success of the Jazz collectively, and the surrounding talent in a loaded Western Conference.

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Markkanen's already been sat for five games through the Jazz's first 35 games of the regular season, but that number could very well increase the further and further Utah gets into the season, and the closer they get to allowing the OKC Thunder to claim their top-eight protected pick. If he's not on the floor, he won't get that deserved All-Star recognition.

Then, the Jazz also need to be winning just enough in the Western Conference for coaches to vote Markkanen in as a reserve, and allow for Utah to have that representation. But, again, those wins will be worth keeping an eye on for the Jazz moving deeper into the season, since they won't want to forfeit that first round pick.

Finally, Markkanen would need to have the edge against several talented frontcourt members in the Western Conference to be one of the few selected into the All-Star action. Sure, he's had a great year, but so have guys like Kawhi Leonard, Deni Avdija, Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle, who will all be fighting for those same spots and have a strong case in their own right, and have all done it on better teams.

Checking those three boxes won't be easy, but if Markkanen and the Jazz do so, that second All-Star selection could be well within reach. They'll have a month and some change to go in the regular season to cement that case once the All-Star Break officially arrives.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!