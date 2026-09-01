Utah Jazz Have an Obvious Move for Their Newly-Opened Roster Spot

The Utah Jazz now have one more open roster spot to work with heading into next season following their latest move to ship out Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9mZTm4amkH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2026

It's a minor, but potentially impactful factor worth noting as it relates to the back-end of the Jazz's rotation next season.

Rather than simply being capped out with 15 players months ahead of the season without much flexibility to make any additional moves or acquisitions, the Jazz now have a bit more room to breathe. If they see a free agent or someone on the trade block they see as valuable, they have the ability to bring them aboard without cutting ties with an existing player.

And while the Jazz might have several options they'd be interested in pursuing, there's immediately one free agent on the market that Utah could easily turn to, sign on a one-year deal, and round out this roster once again heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

That free agent is, of course, 18th-year veteran big man Kevin Love, who's still on the market looking for a new home next season, and could rejoin the Jazz as a bit of a perfect fit.

Kevin Love Makes Perfect Sense as Jazz's 15th Roster Spot

Upon the start of this offseason for the Jazz, there was a larger expectation that Love could be back onboard in Utah after a positive first season in Salt Lake City following 2025's trade from the Miami Heat.

Love was a beloved veteran in the locker room who connected with young players and other vets on a team that needed that presence: a group that was developing, young, and still deep in a rebuild that they now look primed to emerge from for the 2026-27 season.

In the 37 games Love played, he averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.3% from three. He was far from the All-Star caliber player he once was back in the 2010s, but a stable veteran to lean on in the frontcourt every so often, and an invaluable presence in this locker room.

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fast forward to a little under two months from next season, and the pieces could be in play that make a Love marriage make sense for the Jazz once again.

Love was a huge and vocal fan of his time with Utah and remained open for a reunion per his end-of-season press conference. He could re-join on a veteran minimum deal and slide into the same role he once was in for the 2025-26 year.

And his presence becomes even more necessary now that their defensive anchor and previous expected starting center, Walker Kessler, is off to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the Jazz's big man rotation is left to simply Jusuf Nurkic, Jaxson Hayes, Kyle Filipowski, and Mo Bamba, and could benefit from another spark of depth and experience.

If the Jazz wanted an extra dose of familiarity in their frontcourt for a cheap cost, and also add a valuable veteran into the mix, Love feels like an ideal way to truly round out this 15-man group and roll into opening night in October fully prepared up and down the roster.

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