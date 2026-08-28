Ranking Every Current Utah Jazz Contract From Worst to Best

The Utah Jazz have a full roster heading into the 2026-27 season: 15 traditional contracts are onboard, and if the regular season were to start tomorrow, this team has a group ready to go.

But within those 15 contracts, the Jazz have some deals that vary in terms of just how good that contract is from their perspective.

Really, with the way the Jazz's finances are set up, it's hard to truly say there's a terribly bad contract on the books.

They have some solid contracts and then some great ones, but no horrible deals that disrupt their future for multiple years. Only four players are under contract after the next two years, and only four players make more than $10 million this season.

Yet just how do those Jazz contracts tend to stack up with one another? Which is the best, and which might be deemed the worst?

Let's sort through every contract Utah has on the books heading into next season, and sort through who the Jazz are probably thinking has the most appealing numbers of them all.

Contracts With Question Marks

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. John Konchar, SF ($6.1M/1Y): There is upside to Konchar's contract, knowing that it is an expiring deal. Even still, the Jazz have him as their seventh-highest-paid player on the roster as someone who might not be getting playing time on opening night. That makes him more of a negative asset than a positive one.

14. Cody Williams, PF ($13.6M/1+1Y): Perhaps this is the year that Williams finally turns into a consistent rotational player. But if it's a lackluster showing, there's a possibility Utah declines his $7.6 million option next summer. That's a telling note that keeps his current contract on the lower end in terms of value.

13. Jaxson Hayes, C ($12M/1+1Y): This isn't a terrible contract that the Jazz just paid out, especially knowing it came just hours after their trade to ship out Walker Kessler to the LA Lakers. They needed a big man. But he's an underwhelming defender and rebounder who might not have a spot in the rotation by the end of the season.

Albatross Contracts, But Still Valuable Players

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) plans his next move around Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF (205M/3+1Y): This is a tricky contract to rank. On one hand, he's a two-time All-Star and former DPOY. The Jazz went out of their way to acquire Jackson in a trade, and he's a talented, much-needed defender. On the other hand, he's paid over $50 million a season and is a top-25 highest-paid player in the league. Are we really sure he's worth that much?

11. Lauri Markkanen, SF (149.4M/3Y): Like Jackson, it's a pricey number for Markkanen who's ranked 26th in the NBA for his cap hit this season. So his true value amongst the league could also be debated. But he's also been the Jazz's best player and leading scorer for the past four years. Maybe now the contract will look a bit better with Utah will be winning more games.

Good Deals for Rotational Players

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Jusuf Nurkic, C ($22M/2Y):These are fair numbers for a center of Nurkic's caliber. He played well as a fill-in starter last season, that led to mutual interest to sign a new deal after the season, and now Utah gets their veteran big man back for two years.

9. Josh Okogie, SF ($12M/1+1): While the exact same contract as Hayes, Okogie's deal looks a whole lot better for a few reasons. He's not only someone who fills a massive need on the wing as a perimeter defender, but he's someone who feels more playable than Hayes. He's a plus-level defender, and shot over 38% from three last year. That skillset is valuable anywhere.

Non-Guaranteed Contracts That Keep the Jazz Flexible

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) waits to pass to Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Mo Bamba, C (7.2M/1+1Y): The key to what makes Bamba's contract so nice is the flexbility it provides. Not only is he signed onto a team option in year two, but the deal is non-guaranteed. If Utah needed a roster spot and needed to cut him before opening night, doing so costs just $200K on the books.

7. Svi Mykhailiuk, SG (7.8M/1+1Y): Another 1+1 deal that is a great deal for the Jazz being at less than $4 million per year, especially knowing how much Utah loves having Mykhailiuk around as a plug-and-play veteran on the wing. Before the All-Star break last season, he played in 45 games, starting in all but four of them.

Productive Young Pieces on Rookie Deals

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Brice Sensabaugh, SF ($4.8M/1Y): Paying less than $5 million for Sensabaugh next season is objectively great value. He's coming off his best career season, averaging nearly 15 points per game. The only problem? He enters restricted free agency next summer, so that number probably won't be holding up much longer.

5. Kyle Filipowski, C ($6M/1+1Y): The Jazz lucked out by securing Filipowski at the top of the second round in 2024's draft, who was widely viewed as a first-round talent, and has held up to those expectations. They also made a smart call by inking him to a rookie contract similar to a first-round pick's, and now have him for $3 million this season, and a $3 million team option for next.

4. Isaiah Collier, PG ($7.7/1+1Y): The contract itself is close to $2 million higher in total compared to Filipowski's, who was drafted three spots after Collier in 2024. But it's Collier who's making less than $3 million this season, and has emerged into a quality playmaking guard who can play 25 minutes a night off the bench. This is a great contract.

3. Keyonte George, PG (6$6.5M/1Y): George's situation is largely similar to Sensabaugh's: for $6.5 million, this contract is a steal for what a guard like George brings to the table. He was in Most Improved Player discussions in the middle of last season. But he's also entering a contract year, and his second deal won't be looking as good as this one.

Blue Chip Prospects

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Darryn Peterson, SG ($58.6M/2+2Y): It feels good knowing the No. 2 pick is on the roster for four years. That's even moreso knowing that Peterson won't be making over $20 million annually until 2030. The only reason he's not ranked one on this list is because of how high numbers can get in the last year of the contract for a high pick like Peterson: he's got an $18.3 million team option in 2029.

1. Ace Bailey, SF ($32.1M/1+2Y): A situation that's similar to Peterson's: a top-five pick who's going to be a focal point of the Jazz's roster for multiple years all at the low cost of a rookie-scale contract. What's better about Bailey's contract, though, is that it's almost two times cheaper than Peterson's, where he makes just over $12 million in the final option year of the deal in 2028.

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