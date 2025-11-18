Kevin Love Embracing New Role With Utah Jazz

The Kevin Love experiment with the Utah Jazz thus far has proven to be a pretty solid success.

Upon his arrival to Utah over the summer via a trade with the Miami Heat, questions had buzzed about what the future held with his new team considering both his career timeline as an 18-year veteran, as well as the Jazz's rebuilding timeline and their long-term track to get to championship heights.

But so far into his Jazz stint, Love has proven to be an extremely positive piece of how Utah's opened the year, emerging as a key veteran and leading voice in the locker room, and for the young core to surround him, a quality mentor to have in the building as well.

And it's not only a fit that's worked out in it's early sample size, but also one that Love himself is seemingly both enjoying and embracing his role as a veteran mentor.

"Yeah, for sure," says Love in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG about embracing his new role. "I look at somebody like Keyonte George or Ace Bailey, or even Lauri Markkanen who I've played with, who's 28 years old. I have relationships with many players throughout the league, whether they're Ace, who just turned 19 in August, to LeBron, who's the oldest in the league and still producing at a very high level."

"I think one of my things I do really well is be able to get through to players and find that common thread with teammates as well. I'm just embracing it."

Kevin Love Still Learning in Year 18

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Love has continiously voiced his desire to give back to the game and being grateful in whatever opportunity that comes his way. This year, that opportunity has been tasking the five-time All-Star in being a key part in shaping this young core into a competitive, talented group, and being a connecting piece to that success however he can.

But Love isn't just in it this year to be a helping hand. He himself is also taking on a new learning experience in a new situation, which in itself can be a refreshing challenge to take on at this point in his career.

"I'm still learning, I think that's the beauty of it, and still chasing the game like putting in the time," Love continued. "I don't think you can ever get too big or where the game has maybe passed you as far as athleticism or Father Time that you don't continue to do the little things. You have to continue to do the little things and that adds up. It creates good habits and you hold on to those good habits."

Love is content in Utah, while those around him in the building have nothing but good things to say about his presence––which already makes the move to bring him in from earlier this offseason a bit more successful than what it may have initially presented on paper.

Another win for the Jazz front office.

