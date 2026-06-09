Why Any Utah Jazz-Lauri Markkanen Trade Idea Is Dead Right Now

The Utah Jazz still stand a few weeks away from what is expected to be a pivotal offseason to get this roster on track to a much more competitive and winning season for the 2026-27 campaign compared to what they've been used to for the past four seasons.

They're armed with a top-two pick, a couple of All-Stars already on the roster, and a bundle of young pieces that makes this roster one of the more talented and appealing groups in the Western Conference.

However, that hasn't stopped a few talking heads and media outlets from throwing Lauri Markkanen into the trade machine as a potential player who could be shipped off in the coming weeks.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to be connected to big names trade targets this offseason, including Kawhi Leonard and Lauri Markkanen, per @omarisankofa



“They likely will be connected to big names around the league, such as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen − though Utah… pic.twitter.com/YAlmUtQFwr — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) May 18, 2026

It's not much different from what the Jazz have had to deal with in past offseasons. For every year that Markkanen has been on Utah's roster, each summer has also been paired with a good amount of trade chatter.

Does Markkanen want to stick around for a rebuild? Are the Jazz wasting Markkanen's prime? Are we sure Markkanen's truly happy in Utah even after signing a five-year extension to stay with the team?

These are all questions that have popped up when linking the Jazz to a Markkanen trade this summer. And for a couple of offseasons, there might've been at least an outside chance that Utah actually pulls the trigger on a deal to ship out their All-Star forward.

This offseason, though? Forget about it. Markkanen is locked in with the Jazz for next season, still under contract for the foreseeable future, and has a critically low chance of being shipped off in any trade package this summer.

Why the Chances of a Lauri Markkanen Trade Are Next to Zero

You don't have to dig too deep to understand the logic of why Markkanen's probably not getting dealt this summer––despite the several trade proposals that have already been thrown around social media connecting the Jazz to a deal.

But in simple terms, the Jazz are in a vastly different position than they've been in since Markkanen first arrived onto the scene in 2022. They'll be trying to win games, and not tank for the best draft odds they can get in the lottery.

They spent four years doing just that. And in the process, they've finally been able to form together a really talented six-man core that can make some noise both now and in the future as a top-six seed in the West.

That's also a core that includes and can certainly utilize Markkanen's skillset.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This past season, he showed exactly how he not only hasn't skipped a beat in terms of his production, but that his play style can morph well with a ton of different lineups the Jazz can throw out there.

He's an extremely valuable asset to have on the floor as they look to take the next step in their progression as a playoff-ready roster.

But it goes deeper than just where the Jazz and their roster stand as a formiddable group in the West.

Markkanen has remained vocally committed to Utah's vision to build a talented roster, and has a long-term deal to cement that. Shipping him off the second things start blossoming would be pretty slimy business on the Jazz's behalf, especially when considering Markkanen has yet to play in a playoff game once throughout his nine years in the pros.

Lauri Markkanen on whether he thinks next season's Jazz roster can make the playoffs:



🗣️"The league is super talented, and I think we've got to put it together. But we've definitely got a chance."



"That's our mindset going into the year, that we will make the playoffs..." https://t.co/R1QmzTNW0s pic.twitter.com/C29xFp5nLP — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Even further, though, the Jazz don't have their first-round pick next year. And even if they did, the lottery odds are changing in a way that Utah has little incentive to be under .500 against next year. Trading Markkanen to get younger or more prepared for the future only hinders Utah's progress.

So there are a lot of factors that play against the Jazz dealing Markkanen this offseason. Sure, he's making a lot of money, but Utah willingly signed up to pay him that two summers ago.

His play this season when he was healthy also showed that he's worth that steep cost on his deal. He averaged a career-high 26.7 points on nearly 48% from the field. So any trade to ship him out would feel a bit unnecessary.

Bottom Line

Markkanen may never get to truly escape the trade rumors that have always seemed to encircle him since he arrived in Salt Lake City. For some reason, that buzz seems to linger each and every offseason, and might only continue for this coming summer.

But in reality, the chances of Markkanen getting shipped out via trade, at least this summer, are slim to none. And any suggestions that propose otherwise are just wasting their time.

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