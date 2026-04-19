Utah Jazz F Lauri Markkanen Ranks Second in Ugly NBA Stat

While Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has lifted his game up to be one of the NBA's most potent offensive threats, those statistical highlights have still come without one coveted goal through eight career seasons in the league: a playoff appearance.

Between his time on the Chicago Bulls, a short stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now in his four-year tenure with the Jazz, the one-time All-Star has still been without stepping on an NBA playoff stage for a single second.

All things considered, seeing one of the league's best offensive talents not even get a taste of playoff action is definitely surprising, especially so when looking at who around the league has the similar amount of experience as Markkanen.

In fact, Markkanen is currently second on the NBA leaderboard for the most career games played with no playoff experience whatsoever, trailing only behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges:

Most GP Without a Playoff Appearance Among Active Players

Miles Bridges, CHA - 501

Lauri Markkanen, UTA - 492

Collin Sexton, CHA - 475

Tre Jones, CHI - 362

Lonzo Ball, FA - 322

Of course, Bridges' situation and lack of postseason experience come as a result of the Charlotte Hornets’ collective playoff failures, which have led them to having the longest postseason drought in the NBA. But in Markkanen's case, it’s simply been a case of wrong place, wrong time.

In his last few seasons, it's been in part because of the Jazz's overarching aspirations as a whole, resulting in four consecutive trips to the lottery upon Markkanen's acquisition.

The good thing for Markkanen is that things are trending up when looking ahead, so much so that the chatter around the building as to what their postseason aspirations have in store for next year has already begun to kickstart at the end of their most recent season.

"I mean, the league is super talented, and I think we've got to put it together. But we've definitely have a chance. That's our mindset going into the year, that we will make the playoffs," Markkanen said during his end-of-season presser.

"That's everybody's goal. I've talked to the guys, and they're ready to go into the offseason and work out and get better in every way possible, and kind of be ready to go for October."

Lauri Markkanen on whether he thinks next season's Jazz roster can make the playoffs:



🗣️"The league is super talented, and I think we've got to put it together. But we've definitely got a chance."



"That's our mindset going into the year, that we will make the playoffs..." https://t.co/R1QmzTNW0s pic.twitter.com/C29xFp5nLP — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

The Jazz will be much healthier, have another year of development under their belt for their young talent, and have a whole offseason for the roster to get even better than it is currently through both free agency and the draft.

With all of those pieces coming into place, the Jazz are in prime position to make a monumental leap in the standings next season, and with it, end Markkanen's bleak playoff streak.

Of course, there's lots of work ahead for the Jazz, both on the roster and within the front office, before those playoff aspirations come alive. But on paper, the signs are certainly there for an extremely productive 2026-27 season, if all of the moving pieces fall into place as expected.

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