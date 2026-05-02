Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Utah Jazz’s Roster

With the NBA offseason action soon on the horizon, the Utah Jazz will have a handful of priorities to attack in terms of roster construction to fully prepare for what next year, and even the foreseeable future, has to offer.

A good chunk of the tasks on their to-do list rely on retaining or extending some of their already rostered talent. Though in an effort to raise the ceiling of this 22-win team from last season, a few external additions will have to be sought after as well.

Let's break down a five-step plan that the Jazz could approach this offseason with to truly help them take the next step for next season:

1. Select Best Player Available With Top-8 Pick

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Jazz don't know where they'll be picking in the lottery for this year's draft; all they know is that they'll be in the top eight slots. And wherever they do end up picking, the choice simply needs to lean on taking the best available player lingering in that spot.

In what projects to be the last season where the Jazz had a heavy focus on maximizing their lottery odds, paired with one of the better classes of incoming prospects in recent memory, focusing on talent rather than fit will be key for Utah in this year's draft.

Whether they're picking at the first pick, eighth pick, or anywhere in between, don't target a player strictly because he fits their defensive needs; take the best player up for grabs.

2. Sign Perimeter Defender for the Bench

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jazz project to have upwards of $20 million in cap space available before they're tasked with paying Walker Kessler's new contract. And by holding his Bird Rights, they can add a valuable free agent to their roster before signing their big man, and this go over the salary cap in the process.

The Jazz will probably utilize that flexibility for one or two rotational pieces. But even if Utah spent big on just one high-level defender to slot into their lineup, it's an investment worth making to completely round out this roster for 2026.

Names like Marcus Smart and Lu Dort could both be hitting the free agent market this summer, depending on their pending player and team options, and could be worth a look to fit that bill of a standout veteran defender.

3. Re-Sign Walker Kessler to $90M/3Y Deal

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) brings the ball up the court against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The big-ticket item for the Jazz: Kessler is primed to sign a new deal in restricted free agency at some point in July; the question just remains for how much. At three years for $90 million, though, it could be enough to meet the necessary requirements from both parties.

Kessler gets an average value of what would be the 10th-highest-paid center in the NBA, gives the Jazz some flexibility on a three-year deal rather than four or five, and thus locks in this frontcourt trio of him, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fold for at least the next three seasons.

Another team with cap space like the Chicago Bulls could certainly swoop in to offer more, if they were interested, but coming off an injury-shortened season, it could be tough to generate value much higher than $30 million a season.

4. Find Team-Friendly Deals for Kevin Love, Jusuf Nurkic

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, forward Kevin Love (middle) and center Jusuf Nurkic react after guard John Konchar completes a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Two of the Jazz's beloved veterans from last season, getting both Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkic on the roster feel like important housekeeping matters to attend to.

Nurkic provides good value as a backup big to provide a ton of versatility offensively, and Love is the exact type of veteran a budding team like Utah's roster could really utilize for next season's aspired jump.

On paper, neither appears to break the bank to bring onboard for another year, and could be the perfect way for the Jazz to round out two of their final roster spots on the bench.

5. Extend Keyonte George on a $150M/4Y Deal

Nov 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Jazz could decide to wait on a deal revolving around their budding star guard. However, not only has he already established himself as a key component for Utah's future from last season, but his value will only keep going up if discussions are tabled for next summer.

Therefore, the Jazz could get ahead of the situation by extending him once eligible later this summer, and perhaps in the range of a $150 million deal over four years, if not longer.

That places him as the 13th-highest paid point guard in the NBA in terms of average value, and could be a deal that looks even better if his trajectory continues to keep at the rate showcased from a breakout third season.

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