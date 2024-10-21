Report: Bucks Urged to Pursue Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz are stuck between a rock and a franchise. The rebuilding Jazz are approaching the 2024-25 season and need a top-five draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. However, they may have too many established veterans to bottom out this season. One way to help with that issue is to trade their most tenured player, Jordan Clarkson.
According to Andy Baily of The Bleacher Report, the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring the former Sixth Man of the Year would make sense for both franchises.
"Jordan Clarkson is a spark-plug scorer who’s come a long way as a distributor in recent years. And he’s on a tanking team that has to be considering moving some veterans before February’s trade deadline. The problem, of course, is that landing him might mean losing the heat-check guy who’s already there (Bobby Portis), but the front office could look at this roster and reasonably think backcourt help is more important."
When Clarkson chose to opt in last summer and was given an extension that runs through 2026, it appeared to be a win-win for both sides. Clarkson got the lion's share of the 55 million dollar three-year deal in year one, and by doing so, the Jazz would have a tradable asset that could be used in their rebuild down the road. But what a difference one season makes.
Moving on from the former Sixth Man of the Year has become more complicated because of his poor court play and reoccurring injuries. Clarkson is coming off his worst season in a Jazz uniform, and finding a buyer willing to give up an asset for his services will be challenging.
Clarkson averaged an inefficient 17.1 points and dished out five assists a game this past season. His field goal % (41.3) and three-point percentages (29.3) are at a career-worst. Also, Clarkson has been the worst defender on a team that ranks last in the league regarding defensive rating. Utah gave up an embarrassing 120.4 points every 100 possessions, and with Clarkson on the floor, that number jumps to 124.1.
As far as durability goes, it wasn't pretty either. Clarkson has missed 48 games over the last two seasons. That doesn't bode well for a player starting the 2024-25 season at age 32.
Clarkson's trade stock could improve if his play improves on the court to start the new year. During this year's preseason, he looked more like the player that the Jazz hoped they were getting when the three-year extension was signed. Time will tell if that will translate into an exchange down the road.
Having Clarkson rostered should add wins to the Jazz's bottom line. His play can be erratic, but he scored at least 30 points on seven occasions last season. The Jazz were 4-3 in those contests.
In a year where losing is the new winning, the Jazz should be active in an attempt to move Clarkson to a better situation. The Jazz winning basketball games aren’t doing any favors for their rebuild, and Clarkson is at a point in his career where playing for a contender makes more sense. Jazz fans can expect more speculation of an exchange as the season moves ahead.
