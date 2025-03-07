SI

JJ Redick Taunted Josh Hart Back After the Lakers Took a Late Lead vs. Knicks

Stephen Douglas

JJ Redick and Gabe Vincent celebrate during the fourth quarter.
JJ Redick and Gabe Vincent celebrate during the fourth quarter. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 113–109 in overtime on Thursday night. After the game Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson exchanged autographed jerseys, but during the game things weren't always so cordial between two of the top teams in the league.

Josh Hart made a three-pointer with 3:23 remaining to give the Knicks a four-point lead. To celebrate, he appeared to do finger guns at the Lakers' bench. Then he paused as he skipped past Lakers coach JJ Redick and pointed right at him.

On the Lakers' next possession, Gabe Vincent hit a three to get the Lakers back within one. After Jalen Brunson and LeBron James exchanged baskets, Vincent hit another three to give the Lakers a three-point lead with 1:21 remaining. The Knicks immediately called a timeout. As both teams gathered on their benches you could see Redick point right back at Hart.

Seeing a coach and player have this kind of exchange is rare, but Hart isn't most players and Redick isn't most coaches. Plus, they were teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans five years ago. And they're close enough for Hart to rip on Redick's mustache in a public forum.

To make this possibly rivalry even funnier, Hart once lost a three-point shooting contest to Redick's then 8-year old son.

Please do not let anyone who played in the NBA in the 1990's see any of these clips.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA