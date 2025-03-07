JJ Redick Taunted Josh Hart Back After the Lakers Took a Late Lead vs. Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 113–109 in overtime on Thursday night.
Josh Hart made a three-pointer with 3:23 remaining to give the Knicks a four-point lead. To celebrate, he appeared to do finger guns at the Lakers' bench. Then he paused as he skipped past Lakers coach JJ Redick and pointed right at him.
On the Lakers' next possession, Gabe Vincent hit a three to get the Lakers back within one. After Jalen Brunson and LeBron James exchanged baskets, Vincent hit another three to give the Lakers a three-point lead with 1:21 remaining. The Knicks immediately called a timeout. As both teams gathered on their benches you could see Redick point right back at Hart.
Seeing a coach and player have this kind of exchange is rare, but Hart isn't most players and Redick isn't most coaches. Plus, they were teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans five years ago. And they're close enough for Hart to rip on Redick's mustache in a public forum.
To make this possibly rivalry even funnier, Hart once lost a three-point shooting contest to Redick's then 8-year old son.
Please do not let anyone who played in the NBA in the 1990's see any of these clips.