Joel Embiid Has One Direct Request for 76ers Fans Ahead of Series vs. Knicks

The 76ers became the 14th NBA team to come back from a 3–1 deficit in the playoffs to win the series over the Celtics on Saturday night. The 109–100 Game 7 win advanced Philadelphia to the conference semifinals series against the Knicks, starting on Monday in New York.

After Saturday’s electric win, Sixers star Joel Embiid had one request for Philly fans: don’t sell your tickets to Knicks fans. He wants to see a strong 76ers presence in both New York and Philadelphia during this series. Embiid believes the fan support will help the team perform well to continue advancing in the postseason.

“I just have a message for our fans," Embiid said. "Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philadelphia] was Madison Square Garden East. We're going to need the support. Don't sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys; the atmosphere that we’ve had the last couple of games in Philly, especially the last one, pushing it to Game 7. I mean, we need all of it.”

If money’s the problem for Philly fans looking to sell tickets, Embiid’s “got you.”

“I don’t care if it’s 70/30. It’s Knicks fans, they travel, they’re going to buy the tickets, and it’s going to be some people that need the money and probably going to sell tickets. But, don’t do it,” Embiid continued. “We need you guys. We got a pretty good chance. We’re going to need our support. We’re going to need them to be extremely loud. If you need money, I got you.”

"If you need the money, I got you."



Sixers fans DO NOT sell your tickets ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qW7rYv4JO5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 3, 2026

Embiid doesn’t want a repeat of 2024 first-round series vs. Knicks

Embiid is specifically passionate about making sure Philly fans don’t sell tickets to Knicks fans based on what happened during the 2024 first-round series between the two teams. As Embiid said, New York fans traveled well and showed out well in Philadelphia. There was an overwhelming presence of Knicks fans at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly the Wells Fargo Center). At the time, it really upset Embiid and he called out 76ers fans.

“Disappointing,” Embiid said at the time, via ESPN. “I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road. I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah, it's not O.K.”

In attempt to see less Knicks fans in Game 6 of that series, the team’s owners and former minority owner Michael Rubin bought over 2,000 tickets for Sixers fans specifically in order to block Knicks fans from buying more tickets.

The team even had Philly native and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley tweeting to remind Sixers fans not to sell their tickets.

“I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!!”

The Knicks went on to win the series in six games that year.

It sounds like the Sixers have the same game plan heading into this year’s series vs. the Knicks. We’ll see if Philly fans succeed on their part of the deal.

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