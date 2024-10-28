NBA Hands Joel Embiid Postgame Technical Foul for Bench Antics During Pacers Free Throws
Joel Embiid has yet to play a game during the 2024-25 NBA season but has already been assessed a technical foul.
Embiid is currently sidelined with a knee injury but that doesn't mean he hasn't been involved with his team. During the Philadelphia 76ers' 118-114 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Embiid did something to get himself in trouble with the league.
As Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was attempting a free throw late in overtime, Embiid waved a towel to distract him. Officials didn't call him for it during the game, but the league reviewed the footage and gave him a technical.
Footage of the incident can be seen at this link.
This is against the rules but it's also a pretty silly technical foul. It doesn't help the Pacers and doesn't really hurt Embiid. Nembhard missed the free throw and Indiana went on to lose the game. They're not getting that loss back.
It is worth noting, Embiid would need 15 more technical fouls to incur a suspension. He had six last season and seven during the 2022-23 campaign, so it's highly unlikely this will come back to haunt him.