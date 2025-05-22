Jon Hamm Stole the Basketball from Tyrese Haliburton to Stop a Pacers Fast Break
Jon Hamm was sitting courtside for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. During the second quarter, he got involved in the action as he caught a ball that Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was trying to grab.
The surprising highlight came after OG Anunoby tried to swing the ball into the corner to a teammate, but the pass was jumped by Tyrese Haliburton who knocked the ball away. Haliburton tried to grab the ball as it careened across the sideline, but Jon Hamm beat him to it.
In Hamm's defense, he wasn't playing defense. He was simply sitting in a very expensive seat and caught a ball that bounced to him. Haliburton spun around and looked like he was going to complain, but he quickly thought better of getting on the wrong side of the actor.
The real shame is that the Pacers didn't challenge the call, because watching Hamm catch the ball from a dozen different angles as referees tried to determine if he actually interfered would have been great.