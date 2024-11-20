Julius Randle Responds to NBA Admitting He Traveled Before Game-Winning Shot
Julius Randle knows he got away with one.
On Tuesday, Randle was asked about the NBA's last two minute report from the Minnesota Timberwolves' 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns from Sunday night. The list of refereeing errors said that Randle traveled before hitting the buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game. The three-time All-Star had a hilarious response when informed of the news.
While sporting a big smile, Randle said, "Too late. Too late. Should have called it then."
The perfect response.
He continued, "I honestly didn't even know and my wife, she told me... I was like sh-- I don't care, it's over with now."
Here's the play in question.
The report claimed Randle traveled at the beginning of the play, but ruled that his push-off on Josh Okogie before the shot was legal.
Randle finished the game with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 34 minutes as the Timberwolves improved to 8-6.