SI

Julius Randle Responds to NBA Admitting He Traveled Before Game-Winning Shot

He had a perfect two-word response.

Ryan Phillips

The NBA ruled Randle traveled before his buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Suns.
The NBA ruled Randle traveled before his buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Suns. / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

Julius Randle knows he got away with one.

On Tuesday, Randle was asked about the NBA's last two minute report from the Minnesota Timberwolves' 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns from Sunday night. The list of refereeing errors said that Randle traveled before hitting the buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game. The three-time All-Star had a hilarious response when informed of the news.

While sporting a big smile, Randle said, "Too late. Too late. Should have called it then."

The perfect response.

He continued, "I honestly didn't even know and my wife, she told me... I was like sh-- I don't care, it's over with now."

Here's the play in question.

The report claimed Randle traveled at the beginning of the play, but ruled that his push-off on Josh Okogie before the shot was legal.

Randle finished the game with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 34 minutes as the Timberwolves improved to 8-6.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA