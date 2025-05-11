Karl-Anthony Towns Vaguely Addresses Possible Hand Injury After Knicks' Game 3 Loss
New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to sustain an injury to his left hand in the Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics Saturday. The ESPN broadcast caught Towns appearing to say "I broke it" while pointing to a finger in his left hand, but he didn't seem concerned after the game.
Towns got tangled up with Boston big man Luke Kornet early in the game, grabbing his hand after pulling down a rebound and passing the ball to teammate Josh Hart. He stayed in the game and played 36 minutes during the Knicks' 115-93 loss Saturday, which trimmed their series lead to 2-1 over Boston. When asked about the injury postgame, Towns downplayed it, saying he won't let it impact his availability as the series progresses.
"It is what it is," Towns said via SNY TV. "I just want to do whatever I can to be out there."
When asked about appearing to say that he broke something, Towns doubled down. "It is what it is. I'm going to keep finding ways to play so I'm not trippin'," he continued.
He wouldn't say whether he got an X-ray, leaving that information for Knicks officials to disclose. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau kept a similar sentiment.
"It's the playoffs and people are gonna get hit," Thibodeau said postgame via SNY TV. "You've got to play through things. That's why you do it the entire season."
We'll have to wait and see whether the injury has any impact on the rest of the second-round series, as well as a potential deep playoff run for the Knicks. Game 4 tips off Monday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.