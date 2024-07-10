Kawhi Leonard Says He Wasn't Surprised by Paul George's Departure From Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George were unable to reach an agreement over a new contract this offseason, resulting in the star forward departing the organization and signing a four-year pact with the Philadelphia 76ers.
George's departure wasn't a big surprise, given he and the Clippers had been at the negotiating tables for quite some time, but still hadn't made progress on a new contract. Kawhi Leonard said as much on Tuesday, addressing reporters after Team USA's basketball practice.
Leonard admitted that the departure of his former comrade was unsurprising, adding that he and George had conversations about the future of their partnership throughout the season.
"We knew what it was before the season," said Leonard. "We knew what it was going to come down to. So, we talked the whole way through."
"The same like it was last year. It don't change," he said when asked about how much he'll need to lead the Clippers amid the departure of George.
During a recent episode of his podcast, George said he received a "disrespectful" two-year, $60 million offer from L.A., which he turned down.
Leonard signed a three-year extension this offseason worth $50 million. George has said he would've been willing to accept the same deal if offered to him. Such an offer was seemingly not presented to the 34-year-old, who instead signed a $212.5 million deal with the Sixers.
Leonard played in 68 regular season games last year but made just two appearances in the playoffs while dealing with knee soreness. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting at a 52.5% clip and 41.7% from three-point range. George made 74 appearances and averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Leonard and George signed with the Clippers during the offseason in 2019, but the tandem was unsuccessful in bringing a ring to the franchise. Their partnership, after five years, officially came to a close this offseason.