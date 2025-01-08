Kawhi Leonard Will Take Time Away From Clippers to Help Family Impacted by L.A. Fires
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of many people in California impacted by the large wildfires as he plans to step away from the team in order to attend to family members who had to evacuate because of the fires, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.
It's unclear how long Leonard intends to be away from the Clippers, but he will miss Wednesday night's contest vs. the Denver Nuggets to start. It's also unknown if Leonard's home in particular is in the evacuation zone.
The greater Los Angeles area has been devastated by a large wildfire taking over the region since Tuesday. Over 1,000 homes and businesses have been burned down in the last two days according to the LA Times.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are three major fires burning in the Los Angeles area: the Palisades fire, Eaton fire and Hurst fire. Over 70,000 people in the area were told to evacuate from their homes, the Associated Press reported.
Leonard just returned to the Clippers lineup on Jan. 4 and has played in two contests. He dealt with inflammation in his right knee for the entirety of the season and has still been limited in his two appearances.