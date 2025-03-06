Keegan-Michael Key Brings ‘Anger Translator’ Character to Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
Noted podcaster Jalen Brunson also happens to play for the New York Knicks.
On Thursday’s episode of Brunson’s Roommates Show podcast, Brunson and teammate/fellow podcaster Josh Hart hosted actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key, and got the legendary sketch actor to bring back one of his iconic characters.
During his run on Key & Peele, Key often played the role of former President Barack Obama’s “anger translator”—turning the calm, cool and collected speech of Obama (played by Jordan Peele) into the fiery truth that the words were actually meant to invoke. The character even once made an appearance next to the actual Obama at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
It’s a good bit! And Key brought it back for Brunson and Hart, this time translating for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Let’s see how he did.
Yeah, that feels about right.
Thibideau and the Knicks will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.