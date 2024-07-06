Kevin Durant Leaves Heartfelt Comment on Klay Thompson's Warriors Farewell Message
After 13 years, Klay Thompson will suit up for an NBA team other than the Golden State Warriors, sure to be an obscure sight for the NBA community after becoming a legend with the Dubs.
Thompson will play for the Dallas Mavericks next, who he signed with via a sign-and-trade agreement facilitated by the Warriors.
On Friday, Thompson addressed Warriors fans in an Instagram post. His caption read:
Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall . From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the@warriorsorganization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out - klaythompson
Former teammate Kevin Durant left a comment on the post, saying:
A Bay Area God. One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ - easymoneysniper
Durant and Thompson played together for three seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19, winning two titles as teammates. The first year playing with Durant, Thompson averaged his highest points per game of his career (22.3).
Another former teammate, Andre Iguodala, also commented:
And we ain’t done yet!! -andre
Iguodala was one of the four players to be a member of all four Warriors championships of the recent dynasty along with Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.