Kevin Durant Pokes Fun at Bettors After His Scoreless Fourth Quarter in Suns' Win
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had a little fun at the expense of bettors who placed a wager on his points prop following his team's 125-119 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night.
Durant, who had entered Thursday's contest on the heels of three straight 30-point outings, seemed poised to make it four straight, as he entered the fourth quarter of Thursday's game with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.
But in a bizarre turn of events, that's where Durant's stat line in the scoring column would remain. Despite the back-and-forth nature of Thursday's game, Durant didn't attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter as teammate Devin Booker accounted for 14 of the Suns' 34 points in the final period to lead the team to a comeback victory.
After the game, Durant took to X (formerly Twitter) and poked fun at his bettors, acknowledging the losses that his scoreless fourth quarter likely caused.
"Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol," Durant wrote.
Durant's consensus over/under points prop for Thursday's game opened at 26.5, but an influx of wagers on the over pushed the line up to 27.5 before tip-off.
Durant, in his 18th NBA season, is averaging 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 46.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc in five games played for the Suns (4-1).