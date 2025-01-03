Kevin Love Responds to Jimmy Butler's Heat Trade Request With Saddest Breakup Song
Kevin Love is still processing the latest development in the never-ending trade speculation surrounding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
One day after Butler admitted he's no longer happy on the court in Miami and officially requested a trade, Love logged onto social media to bid adieu to his teammate of the last three years.
Love posted a Photoshopped image of himself, Butler, guard Tyler Herro and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry gracing the cover of the 1997 Boyz II Men album Evolution. He chose the song "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" to properly mourn the (likely) end of an era in South Beach.
Love and Butler became teammates in February 2023 when the 36-year-old forward was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and chose to sign with the Heat. In their first season playing together, Love and Butler steered Miami to a surprising NBA Finals appearance, where they lost in five games to center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
In 2023-24, the Heat were bounced in the first round in five games by the Boston Celtics, and Miami is off to a so-so start this season, too—17–15 through 32 contests.
Butler publicly stated his unhappiness following the Heat's 128–115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. He could be suiting up in a different uniform by the time the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline rolls around in just over a month.