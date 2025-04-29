Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Pregame Moment After Passing of Love's Father
Former NBA player Stan Love, father of Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, died at the age of 76, his son shared through a beautiful tribute to his late father on Instagram Sunday.
Kevin and the Heat had a playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night, where he shared a touching moment with former teammate and current Cavs big man Tristan Thompson pregame. The two played in Cleveland together from 2014 to '20, winning a championship in 2016. Thompson was sure to comfort his friend and former teammate before Monday's contest as they shared a long, heartwarming embrace:
Love has spent time away from the Heat toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs while caring for his father. He didn't play in Game 4 on Monday night, but was in attendance through an emotional time.
The elder Love, a forward, was selected with the No. 9 pick by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 NBA draft. Across 226 games with both the Bullets and the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also played a season in San Antonio with the ABA before retiring in 1975. Stan was also the younger brother of Beach Boys member Mike Love.
The Heat's season ended Monday night, as the Cavs completed a 4–0 sweep. But the game on the floor likely wasn't the first thing on Kevin's mind. His teammates, both new and old, were sure to provide a bit of solace in a difficult time.