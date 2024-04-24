Kings Depth Chart Heading Into 2024 Off-Season
The Sacramento Kings fell flat on their faces at the end of the 2023-24 regular season, capped off by the crushing Play-In Tournament loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Since the Kings missed the playoffs, their 2024 lottery-protected first-round draft pick does not convey to the Atlanta Hawks, which is both good and bad for Sacramento.
Since they keep their first-round pick in this year's draft, the Kings will not be able to include their 2024-2026 first-round picks in any trades this off-season. While that is the bad news, the good news is that Sacramento will be able to add a young, lottery pick to their squad this off-season.
With a talented rookie set to join the squad this summer, who else will be on the team next year? Star sixth man Malik Monk is a pending free agent, and many fans fear the talented guard will follow the money and find a new home.
Here is a look at the Kings depth chart at this point in the off-season:
PG - De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell
SG - Kevin Huerter, Keon Ellis, Colby Jones
SF - Keegan Murray, Chris Duarte
PF - Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Sasha Vezenkov
C - Domantas Sabonis
These are only the players under guaranteed contracts for next season, not including Mason Jones, who signed a two-year non-guaranteed two-way deal with Sacramento in the middle of the 2023-24 season.
The Kings could also bring back some of their free agents, such as Kessler Edwards, who is entering restricted free agency. Unless any serious changes are made, which some should be, the Kings are looking at a similar roster they have put together the past two seasons.
Sacramento has little-to-no cap space, so any game-changing deal that gets done will likely be through trade. If the Kings put out the same product as the last two seasons, there should be no surprise when they get similar results in the 2024-25 season.
