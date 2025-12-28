Kings Could Catch a Break vs. Lakers With Key Injuries

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a surprisingly impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, and now head directly into the second night of a back-to-back with a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have already lost three straight games by an average of 20.7 points, while the Kings have won two of their last three. With these teams trending in opposite directions over their last three, crazy things could happen on Sunday night, especially with the injuries the Lakers are dealing with.

The Lakers have already ruled out star guard Austin Reaves with a left calf strain and Gabe Vincent with a lumbar back strain, but the team has also listed Jaxson Hayes as doubtful with left ankle soreness.

Lakers dealing with key injuries vs. Kings

Austin Reaves will miss up to 4 weeks with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius (calf) strain. pic.twitter.com/FkBinl9UYu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2025

Reaves certainly headlines their injury report, as the star guard is expected to miss the next four weeks, which is a complete back-breaker for the Lakers. Reaves is having a career year, averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, and who did the best game of his career come against? None other than the Kings.

In Los Angeles' third game of the season, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined, Reaves dropped 51 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, notably shooting 21-22 from the free-throw line in a Lakers win. Luckily, the Kings do not have to worry about that again, but they do have to worry about the superstar duo of Doncic and James this time around.

Austin Reaves went OFF tonight 🤯



51 POINTS (career-high)

11 REBOUNDS

9 ASSISTS

6 TRIPLES

W



He is the FIFTH @Lakers player this century to score 50+ POINTS in a game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XvER3NqImq — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2025

Still, Reaves is not the only injury they are dealing with. Backup guard Gabe Vincent is also sidelined, while backup center Jaxson Hayes is expected to miss Sunday's game.

Down one starter and two key bench pieces, the Lakers could collapse for a fourth consecutive game as they host the Kings.

Of course, the Kings are dealing with injuries of their own, with Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Zach LaVine all expected to be sidelined for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles. Still, though, they have proven they can win while shorthanded, and Sunday's game is another great chance to prove themselves among a pair of the NBA's biggest superstars.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles.

