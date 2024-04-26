Kings Gamble on French Project in 2024 Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings disappointed many as they fell short of the 2024 playoffs, but on the bright side, the Kings came out of their 46-win season with a lottery pick. The Kings hold the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft, barring the slim chance of a lottery miracle that moves them into the top five.
While many claim this year's draft class is weak compared to others, the Kings should have no trouble finding a stud in the late lottery.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports crafted a mock draft that has Sacramento taking a chance on Tidjane Salaun with the 13th pick.
Salaun, 18, is a 6-foot-10 forward out of France who has been jumping up draft boards lately. The young wing has been playing for Cholet Basket in the FIBA Champions League and LNB Pro A, where he averaged 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals through 43 games this season. Many analysts love Salaun's shooting promise, as although he shot just 33% from deep this season, his mechanics are impressive.
As one of the youngest prospects in the class, Salaun is certainly a project player for any team that takes a chance on him in June. Salaun would have much to work on before he is ready to produce consistently in the NBA, but in a draft class full of project players, the long wing out of France would be a solid selection.
For Sacramento's sake, they would be better off selecting a player that fits their timeline. In Boone's mock, the next two picks after Sacramento's selection at 13 are Tennessee Volunteers' Dalton Knecht and Baylor Bears' Ja'Kobe Walter, who would both click into the Kings' system much quicker.
With nearly two months until the 2024 NBA Draft, many prospects will be sliding up and down draft boards, but Sacramento will likely be in a great position at pick 13.
