Kings’ Malik Monk Hints at Future Contract Decision
The 2024 offseason is set to be a busy one for the Sacramento Kings, who missed out on playoff contention following a 12-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday. The loss capped off a winless series of games against the Pelicans, who beat the Kings six consecutive times this season.
Even without one of their key X-Factor players in F Zion Williamson, New Orleans was able to deal with a Sacramento squad that was missing some of their own. Among those was G Malik Monk, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in late March, forcing the Sixth Man of the Year favorite to miss out on the final ten games of the Kings’ campaign.
Unfortunately, Monk’s presence off the bench could be missing next year as the guard hits the open market with an opportunity to sign a lucrative contract before the start of next season. There are plenty of teams across the league who could be suitors for the veteran guard, and the Kings may not have the financial freedom to match a high contract offer.
On the bright side, there’s some hope for Kings fans. In the final press conferences of the year, Monk was asked plenty of times about what he wants this offseason and his responses aren’t too demoralizing. In fact, the guard said that in a “perfect world,” he would “definitely” stay another year (via @James_HamNBA | X).
Here’s what the future free agent had to say on his impending future decisions (via @SeanCunningham | X):
“It’s big because I could go somewhere else for a lot of money and be in a worse situation." Monk continues, "So you never know, man, like I said I got a great agent that’s gonna do his job. I think my job is done. I did what I needed to do this year, and it’s gonna play out in the right way.”
One thing that sticks out from his interviews is that he loves the city of Sacramento and the support that he’s received from fans during his time here. While the business aspect of basketball may take Monk away from the area, his impact on the team will be permanently felt.
The former Kentucky Wildcat guard averaged career highs in points and assists this season, portraying his show-stopping abilities at all times while on the court. With plenty of time to make his decision, be assured that Monk staying in Sacramento isn’t off the table yet.
