Kings-Pelicans Injury Report: Zion Williamson Update
For the Sacramento Kings, one game will determine the path of the franchise in the offseason. Mike Brown’s crew is set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament with a chance to secure the 8th seed in the NBA playoffs on the line.
After taking down the Golden State Warriors in grand fashion, the Kings are only one game away from a date with the one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. Without looking too far in advance, though, Sacramento will first need to beat the Pelicans – something they haven’t done all season.
The Kings are all too familiar with the Pels, having lost five consecutive games this season. This record comes despite being favored in every single matchup – a trend that’s continued before tip-off Friday night. Looking at the injury report, there’s a key player who is set to sit out for the Pelicans following a dominant performance earlier this week.
Sacramento Kings
G Malik Monk - OUT (MCL)
G Kevin Huerter - OUT (Labrum)
New Orleans Pelicans
F Zion Williamson - OUT (Hamstring)
With most players healthy for each side, Friday night’s matchup should be a good one. Unfortunately, the Pelicans will be missing star forward and 2019 number one overall pick Zion Williamson who carried his team on Tuesday night with a 40 point, 11 rebound performance. Zion was forced to leave the game with only a few minutes on the clock against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it was later revealed he strained his hamstring.
It may seem as though the Kings would be at an advantage with Zion set to miss the game, but this same concept was seen earlier in the season. The Pelicans beat down on Sactown in early January and produced a 33-point win without Zion featuring in the lineup.
Sacramento will continue to miss out on guards Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries after the All-Star break. Look out for Keon Ellis to continue playing his starting role, and Davion Mitchell to produce quality minutes off of the bench.
Friday night’s battle will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. PT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
