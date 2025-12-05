Three Potential Trade Targets for Kings as Rumors Heat Up

The Sacramento Kings have now lost four consecutive games, falling to 5-17 on the season, and trade rumors have never been more prominent. With February's trade deadline just a couple of months away, and most trade restrictions lifted on December 15, trade talks will continue to heat up as we get closer to the midpoint of the season.

The Kings have been rumored to shop every player on their roster outside of Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, and second-round rookie big man Maxime Raynaud might be playing himself into that group as well.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently gave his top three trade targets for the Kings: Milwaukee Bucks' 2031 first-round pick, Tari Eason, and Asa Newell.

Bucks' 2031 first-round pick

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

With Zach LaVine being reported as a potential target for the Bucks, the Kings have to be eyeing this first-rounder in return for the star guard. By 2031, there is no telling where the Bucks will stand, especially as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo evaluates his future with the franchise.

However, that is exactly why the Bucks would be unwilling to give up this pick, especially in a trade for LaVine. The two-time All-Star is an incredible offensive talent, but with a player option worth nearly $50 million next season, as well as unplayable defense and effort some nights, it would not be worth it for Milwaukee to gamble their future away for him.

Tari Eason

Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A trade for Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is much more feasible, as Favale proposes a Keon Ellis-for-Tari Eason swap between the two teams. Sure, it would likely be more complicated than that, but if the Kings are going to (mistakenly) trade away Ellis regardless, getting 24-year-old Eason in return would be a valid consolation.

This season, the 6-foot-8 versatile forward is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and a league-leading 50.9% from three-point range. Eason could be much more of a focal point in Sacramento than he is in Houston, although it is uncertain what the Rockets' price tag for him is.

Asa Newell

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) on the court prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks selected Asa Newell with the 23rd pick in last year's draft, but the rookie big man has not gotten much run yet. However, when he does play, he has looked great. In three games where Newell has played ten or more minutes, he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, shooting 55% from the field and 54% from three-point range.

Of course, it seems unlikely that the Hawks would give up on their 6-foot-10 rookie so soon, but this would be ideal for the Kings.

Favale proposes the idea of sending Malik Monk to the Hawks in a deal centered around Newell, and if this is an option, it would be a great move by the Kings. The Kings need to reset, and bringing in this talented 20-year-old big man would be superb.

There is no telling how realistic any of these options are, but with trade season quickly approaching, the Kings will likely be very busy, and it is worth keeping an eye on these potential targets.

