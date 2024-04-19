2 Kings X Factors in Elimination Game vs. Pelicans
The Sacramento Kings took down the Golden State Warriors in a win-or-go-home battle on Tuesday night, moving on to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to secure the final spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Kings had one of their most impressive games of the season in Tuesday's win, but an absurd regular season trend would suggest Sacramento's season might come to an end against the Pelicans.
The Kings are a freakish 0-5 against the Pelicans this season, losing by an average of 19.2 points, including two 30+ point blowout losses. Why have the Kings struggled against the Pelicans this season? Is it New Orleans' physicality? Or have they just gotten unlucky with their off-nights aligning with the blazing hot nights of the Pelicans?
Regardless of the reason for those five losses, it is a whole new ballgame, and the Kings are either one loss away from starting their off-season early or one win away from securing their second consecutive playoff berth.
What can the Kings do to put those losses behind them and win Friday's elimination matchup? These two Kings will be the answer for Sacramento to break the losing streak and secure their spot in the playoffs:
Keon Ellis
Keon Ellis, an impressive second-year guard, has taken the league by storm through the second half of the season. With starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Ellis has taken the starting role and ran with it. While his numbers are not eye-popping, his impact on the court is like no other.
Ellis has appeared in just three of this season's matchups with the Pelicans, where he has averaged 7.7 points in just 14.3 minutes of action. In his elevated role, Ellis should have an immediate impact on both sides of the ball, including taking the defensive assignment of Pelicans veteran guard CJ McCollum, who has scored at will against the Kings this season.
In Tuesday's play-in tournament win over the Warriors, Ellis stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. If he can continue to have an all-around impact on Friday's game like he did on Tuesday, the Kings will be in good shape to pick up their first win over New Orleans this season.
Harrison Barnes
Harrison Barnes, an 11-year NBA veteran, has been the talk of the town in Sacramento this season, and usually not for good reason. The 31-year-old forward has struggled to remain consistent throughout the year, either looking like one of the most impressive players on the court or forgetting he is even playing.
Regardless of how he has played this season, Barnes has found a groove recently, putting up 17 points in back-to-back games. While Barnes has frustrated Kings fans more than excited them, when he has a good game, the Kings typically come out with a win.
The Kings are 9-4 when Barnes scores 20+ this season, but two of those losses are against New Orleans. The Kings do not need Barnes to have a career-defining game, but they desperately need him to be a contributor.
Sacramento will be relying heavily on De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray to carry the load offensively, so a solid outing from Barnes and a great two-way game from Ellis will help the Kings secure their spot in the playoffs.
