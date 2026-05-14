All Future Kings Draft Picks, Swaps & Protections in 2026, 2027 & Beyond

All eyes are on the Sacramento Kings number seven pick in this upcoming NBA Draft, but it's important to remember that there are more picks this year, and beyond, to keep in mind for the rebuilding team. They don't have a ton of extra assets from other teams, but the Kings have all of their own future picks, for the most part.

Starting with first-round picks, the Kings have a decent treasure chest to work with heading into this offseason.

First-Round Picks

2026 Own 1st Rd Pick (#7)

2027 Own 1st Rd Pick

2027 SAS 1st Rd Pick – if #1-16

2028 Own 1st Rd Pick

2029 Own 1st Rd Pick

2030 Own 1st Rd Pick

2031 Own/SAS 1st Rd Pick – SAS has right to swap

2031 MIN 1st Rd Pick – Unprotected

2032 Own 1st Rd Pick



At a glance, it's an impressive list for the Kings. Nine first-round picks over seven years is nothing to sneeze at, and gives Perry flexibility to work with not only this offseason, but beyond.

The two picks to keep an eye on and lower expectations on, though, are the 2027 San Antonio Spurs pick, and the Kings' own 2031 first-round selection. That 2027 Spurs pick will likely head to the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Nique Clifford draft day trade, as it would go to the Kings if it fell in the 1-16 range. But as the Spurs are one of the few teams left competing for a title this year, it seems inevitable that that pick will fall in the bottom in the first round and become yet another pick headed to Oklahoma City.

And the same can be said for the 2031 pick. Sacramento will still have a pick for that draft, but it will likely be at the Spurs draft slot for the same reasons listed above. But luckily, that's the year the Kings have an extra pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Second-Round Picks

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

2026 Own 2nd Rd Pick (#34)

2026 CHA 2nd Rd Pick (#45)

2027 Own 2nd Rd Pick

2027 CHA 2nd Rd Pick – Unprotected

2032 Own 2nd Rd Pick

Taking a look at the second-round picks, the list is much, much shorter. Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox used the Kings' second-round picks to do most of their work at the tail end of their time running the front office, limiting the Kings' second-round stash for the foreseeable future.

It may seem like a throw-away pick, but second-round picks are arguably more valuable than ever. Teams are not only finding players who can help contribute, a la Maxime Raynaud, as well as using the picks to sweeten the pot in trades.

Sacramento will have to send two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder if the Spurs' 2027 first-round pick doesn't head their way, but that likely won't be the case, once again.

The Kings certainly aren't the Oklahoma City Thunder or Brooklyn Nets, but they aren't working with nothing. Scott Perry has been biding his time to make his big move , and it's important to note that he has a full arsenal of selections to use and send out multiple picks and swaps. Now we just have to wait and see if he goes all-in or waits to use the picks one at a time.

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