Exploring Malik Monk's Curiously Quiet Offseason With Kings

As the offseason drags along through the quietest part of Summer, the Sacramento Kings roster and plans appear to be coming together. It's been a relatively quiet offseason from Scott Perry and the rest of the front office, with the main acquisitions coming from the draft, two-way contracts, and shoring up the end of the roster.

The Kings continue to be connected to a few veteran point guard options, including Victor Oladipo and Ben Simmons, but other than that, it feels like all the major moves are done. That means that the veterans who remain on the roster will be back for another season, and while Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine were in trade rumors all offseason, it's been all quiet on the Malik Monk front.

Monk, a fan favorite in Sacramento, still has two years left on his contract. He's set to make $20.2 million next season and has a $21.6 million player option for the 2027-28 season. When Monk signed the deal, it felt like a great number for the former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, but as time has gone on and the NBA landscape has quickly changed, Monk's contract has shifted from fair to large as money tightens up around the league.

Odd Man Out?

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, and even at the trade deadline last year, Monk was in almost every Kings trade rumor. So it's odd that it's been so quiet around him this offseason, especially given that he doesn't seem to be part of the Kings' future. Not only did Sacramento draft both Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp, but they are also still trying ot find another point guard to back them up.

It's a role that could easily go to Monk, who's filled in as the backup combo guard for years in Sacramento. But for whatever reason, Perry and Doug Christie seem hesitant to turn the role over to him once again.

And with Lavine still on the roster and Nique Clifford set to step into a more prominent role, the shooting guard position has competition for minutes as well. That could mean that Monk is on the outside looking in, as was the case last year at times when he was in and out of the rotation.

That wouldn't necessarily be the worst thing if Monk had just one year left on his deal, but with two, it would be hard to see him relegated to the bench. Not just because he's a fan favorite, but it would also tank any trade value that is left for the electric guard. Just like with Sabonis and LaVine, Monk is part of the roster that just feels 'left over' from Monte McNair.

The quickest path back to a prominent role will be Monk's three-point shooting. The Kings desperately need more three-point shooting in both volume and efficiency, and Monk had the second-best shooting year of his career, shooting 39.5% on 5.1 attempts last season. If he can replicate that, he could force himself into the Kings' rotation and could be a prime target at the trade deadline for his ability to bring both scoring and facilitating off the bench.

The Kings have so many questions that Monk still being on the roster almost feels forgotten. There's no shortage of X-Factors for the Kings heading into the new year, but Monk's role and play feels like it should be up there at the top of the list. If he's able to recapture the sixth man magic, it could be huge for the Kings to rebuild his trade value, or even help them win and surprise everyone this year. But add it to the list of things to keep an eye on heading into the 2026-27 season for Sacramento.

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