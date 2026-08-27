Ranking the Sacramento Kings' Five Worst Contracts

The Sacramento Kings have not done much this offseason to drastically change their roster or their payroll, but they have done enough. They were the busiest on draft night, when they added Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp, but they also waived DeMar DeRozan, traded Devin Carter, re-signed Precious Achiuwa, and converted Daeqwon Plowden to a standard contract.

Now, the Kings are better prepared for a rebuild, but that does not mean everything is looking good for them. When looking at the Kings' books, there are certainly still a few contracts that stick out that they would likely prefer to get rid of. Here are their five worst contracts ahead of the 2026-27 season:

5. De'Andre Hunter

1-year, $24.91 million

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is not a horrible contract for the Kings and could even be used as a valuable trade asset by February's deadline, it is certainly still more than Sacramento would want to pay De'Andre Hunter.

Hunter, 28, played just two games for the Kings last season after getting traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as his year was cut short due to an eye injury. In 43 games with the Cavaliers before the trade, though, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Hunter is expected to start for the Kings this season, even though he might be better suited for their bench unit. Regardless, an expiring contract worth just under $25 million is not the end of the world, but we should expect the Kings to try to trade him this season.

4. Malik Monk

2-year, $41.77 million (PO)

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a case for this contract to be higher on the list, especially with Malik Monk coming off a down year, but it is not horrible to see this on the Kings' books. Monk is owed $20.2 million this season with a 2027-28 player option worth $21.6 million.

Sure, this is still a bit of an overpay for Monk, who played just 22 minutes per game off the bench last season, but we need to remember that he was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up when he earned this deal. That version of Monk is undoubtedly still there, and we could see him revive his performance as Sacramento's primary backup ball-handler this season.

We should still expect the Kings to explore trades to get off Monk's contract this offseason, but it is not too bad a scenario to keep him in Sacramento for the next two years, and potentially beyond.

3. Zach LaVine

1-year, $48.97 million

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Kings first traded for Zach LaVine at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, he would not only be at the top of this list, but he had arguably the worst contract in the league. Now, though, the feeling is a bit different.

Of course, no team in the league would want to be stuck paying LaVine nearly $50 million. The Kings likely did everything they could to prevent LaVine from accepting his player option this offseason to keep that $50 million off their books, but at the end of the day, it is an expiring contract.

The Kings might be stuck with LaVine this season, but by next summer, he is completely off their hands. In reality, he is playing for a contract this season, which means the Kings should also get a much better version out of him that might be more worth this absurd price tag.

2. Domantas Sabonis

2-year, $94.08 million

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Domantas Sabonis has a similar contract to LaVine's, except he has an extra year tacked on. Sabonis is owed $45.5 million this season and $48.6 million the next. He is still one of the highest-paid centers in the league, and coming off a down year, it does not feel worth it.

Still, we expect Sabonis to bounce back. This contract is not a horrible sight for the Kings, especially if he gets back to his dominant self this season, but it is obviously not ideal for this rebuilding franchise.

It has been no secret that the Kings have been trying to trade the three-time All-Star big man, and they will undoubtedly continue to try to get off his contract this season.

1. Keegan Murray

5-year, $140 million

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While it stings to see Keegan Murray at the top of this list, that is the Kings' reality. Murray's five-year, $140 million contract extension is kicking in this season. Of course, there are times when we feel the former fourth-overall pick is worth this contract, but other times we have to question his development.

Paying Murray an average of $28 million per year for the next half-decade is obviously far from ideal, and the only way it works out in Sacramento's favor is if he actually progresses like they need him to.

Murray's shooting numbers have been wildly concerning, and the only thing keeping the Kings' hopes alive has been his improving defense. If Murray can piece things together as a two-way difference-maker, then we might feel better about this contract moving forward. Until then, though, committing $140 million to Murray is not promising.

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