Four Guards the Kings Could Select With the No. 7 Pick

The Sacramento Kings are entering another important offseason with major questions surrounding the future of the backcourt. While the roster still has talented scorers and offensive weapons, the team continues to lack a true long-term point guard who can fully organize the offense and become the face of the franchise moving forward.

Sacramento has struggled with consistency at the lead guard position, and the seventh pick in the draft gives the organization a chance to finally address that issue with a young guard who can grow into a star. Whether the Kings decide to prioritize elite playmaking, scoring upside, or two-way versatility, several talented guards could realistically be available when Sacramento is on the clock.

Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, and Mikel Brown Jr. are four prospects who all bring different skill sets and long-term projections that could fit what the Kings are trying to build for the future.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Darius Acuff Jr. may be the purest point guard prospect out of the four names linked to Sacramento. During his freshman season at Arkansas, Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44% from three-point range. Those numbers immediately stand out because they show a player who can both score efficiently and control an offense at a high level.

Acuff also posted a strong assist-to-turnover ratio and consistently showed advanced pick-and-roll creation, something Sacramento desperately needs from a long-term lead guard. His ability to create shots off the dribble, hit pull-up jumpers, and keep defenders off balance gives him one of the highest offensive ceilings among guard prospects.

Acuff’s NBA ceiling could resemble an elite offensive floor general capable of becoming an All-Star if his scoring translates consistently against NBA athletes. His combination of shooting, playmaking, and pace has drawn praise from scouts and basketball communities throughout the season. Some draft discussions online have even compared elements of his game to those of smaller offensive creators like Chris Paul or Keyonte George because of his ability to control the tempo and score from all three levels.

However, there are still concerns about his overall athleticism and defensive upside at the next level. If he struggles to create separation consistently against bigger NBA defenders, his floor could look more like a solid starting guard instead of a franchise-changing superstar. Even with those concerns, Acuff arguably fits Sacramento’s biggest need more than anyone else because he projects as a true lead guard who can run an NBA offense from day one.

Kingston Flemings

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings is another intriguing option because of his balanced offensive game and strong two-way potential. The Houston freshman averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc. While his raw scoring numbers were not as explosive as Acuff’s, Fleming consistently impacted games with his versatility and defensive effort.

One of his most impressive performances came against Florida State, when he finished with 21 points, five assists, and eight steals, showcasing the defensive instincts that NBA teams covet in modern guards. His size at 6-foot-4 also gives him an advantage against bigger guards and wings, making him easier to project into multiple backcourt lineups.

Flemings’ ceiling in the NBA could look like a complete two-way combo guard who contributes on both ends while making winning plays. He may never become a dominant 30-point-per-game scorer, but his all-around game gives him one of the safer projections in this class. His floor appears relatively high because he already defends at a strong level, rebounds well for his position, and plays with maturity in half-court sets.

For Sacramento, that type of player could be extremely valuable, as the Kings need more perimeter defense and secondary playmaking within their current roster. If his shooting continues to improve and his offensive aggression develops further, Fleming could eventually become a borderline All-Star-level guard capable of impacting every aspect of the game.

Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler may not have entered the season with the same hype as some of the other guards, but his freshman campaign at Illinois dramatically raised his draft stock. Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and First-Team All-Big Ten recognition. His offensive versatility became one of the biggest reasons scouts started viewing him as a legitimate lottery talent.

Wagler can score off movement, attack closeouts, operate in pick-and-roll situations, and make smart passing reads under pressure. His offensive feel and confidence as a shot creator helped him stand out in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences.

From an NBA perspective, Wagler’s ceiling could resemble a high-level offensive initiator who thrives as both a scorer and secondary playmaker. He has the size and offensive creativity to eventually become an NBA guard who averages over 20 points per game if his development continues at the same pace.

The biggest question with Wagler is whether he can become a consistent enough defender and primary ball handler to run an NBA offense fully. If those areas do not improve, his floor could look more like a microwave scoring guard who thrives in a sixth-man role. Still, Sacramento should seriously consider him, as his offensive instincts and scoring versatility could immediately help a Kings team that often struggles to generate consistent perimeter offense late in games.

Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) scores on a reverse layup as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. may have the highest overall upside of any guard potentially available near the seventh pick. Brown averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 assists during his freshman season at Louisville while quickly becoming one of the most exciting young guards in college basketball.

His game stands out because of his advanced shot creation, quick first step, and ability to score in difficult situations. Brown has the kind of offensive talent that NBA teams gamble on because he can create his own shot at any moment and make defenses collapse. His athleticism and confidence with the ball in his hands give him clear star potential if he develops physically and becomes more consistent as a decision-maker.

Brown’s ceiling could be that of an explosive NBA lead guard capable of becoming the centerpiece of an offense. He has flashes of elite scoring upside, and his creativity as a ball handler makes him difficult to contain in isolation situations. However, his floor is also lower than some of the other guards because there are still questions about consistency, shot selection, and overall defensive impact.

Some scouts believe he could become an electric offensive player, while others worry about whether he can efficiently lead an NBA offense every night. For the Kings, Brown would represent a swing for superstar upside rather than a safer, more polished option. If Sacramento believes it needs a future franchise guard with star-level scoring ability, Brown may ultimately be the most tempting prospect on the board.

The Sacramento Kings cannot afford to ignore the point guard position if they want to build a sustainable contender for the future. The team still needs a true lead guard or at least a young backcourt centerpiece capable of growing into that role over the next several seasons.

Darius Acuff Jr. offers the best pure playmaking and offensive control, Kingston Flemings brings strong two-way reliability, Keaton Wagler provides versatile scoring and offensive creativity, and Mikel Brown Jr. offers the highest long-term upside as a dynamic scorer. Each prospect comes with different strengths, weaknesses, and developmental paths, but all four could help reshape the future of the Kings’ backcourt.

With the seventh pick, Sacramento has a real opportunity to finally secure a young guard who can become the foundation of the franchise and help push the organization toward long-term success.

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