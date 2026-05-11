Sacramento Kings Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 7

The Sacramento Kings have officially dropped in the NBA Draft lottery, falling two spots to the seventh overall pick. Of course, this was far from the ideal scenario for the Kings, but they will still have their pick of intriguing prospects in this spot.

With the NBA Draft Combine this week, here is an early look at how we would project the Kings' big board:

1. Darius Acuff Jr.

6'3" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kings fans will continue to be split on the idea of adding Darius Acuff Jr., but the fact is that he is a star-caliber point guard. For a Kings team in desperate need of a guard who is capable of running a high-level offense. And, as we've seen over the years, when in doubt, take a John Calipari guard.

READ: Kings Mock Draft Following the Lottery: Sacramento Finds New PG at No. 7

There are plenty of fans worried about Acuff's defensive limitations and smaller frame. Granted, the NBA seems to be shifting toward favoring bigger guards, but Acuff's offensive game is so elite that it is hard to think about his defense.

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board," Matt George said on Sactown Sports 1140 in March.

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board."@MattGeorgeSAC says he is hearing that the Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been catching the eye… pic.twitter.com/f12ayQy4oO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 23, 2026

If Acuff is on the board at pick No. 7, there is a high chance that he is the Kings' guy. However, it simply comes down to whether the L.A. Clippers and Brooklyn Nets both pass on him at picks No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

2. Kingston Flemings

6'4" | Guard | 19 | Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There is a very small gap between second and third place on this big board, but Kingston Flemings has a slight edge. The Houston Cougars product does so many things well on the floor, and while he might not be as talented as Acuff, his motor and defensive presence make him a very intriguing option.

Flemings' offensive game could be taken to the next level with an improved three-point shot, but he should be able to lead an NBA offense with impressive playmaking and downhill scoring.

If the Kings are hellbent on getting help on both sides of the ball with the No. 7 pick, then Flemings is likely their guy. However, there is still a chance he is off the board before their selection.

3. Keaton Wagler

6'6" | Guard | 19 | Illinois

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) holds the ball Penn Quakers guard Cam Thrower (5) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Keep in mind, there is a very small gap between Flemings and Wagler, and all of these top-three prospects are in the same tier. Wagler seems like a bit more of a project than both Acuff and Flemings, which is not bad for a Kings franchise with plenty of time, but Sacramento might simply be looking for a more sure-fire prospect.

Wagler has an impressive all-around game and a better frame than both Acuff and Flemings, but it is much harder to envision him as a star-caliber point guard at the next level. Wagler might excel as an off-ball guard in the NBA, which is not bad, but it could cause a slight drop on the Kings' big board.

Wagler simply feels like a harder player to build a team around, and as the Kings search for a franchise cornerstone, he might not be as high on their board as some fans would expect.

Chances are, the Kings select one of Acuff, Flemings, or Wagler, and it could come down to which of those three is still on the board.

4. Mikel Brown Jr.

6'5" | Guard | 20 | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) was unfazed after he scored 45 points with 10-for-16 3-point shooting as the Cards roll past NC State 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we enter a lower tier of prospects, we look at Mikel Brown Jr., who could ultimately be in the same tier as the other three, yet an injury-filled freshman season hurt his stock a bit. Brown Jr. dealt with a back injury throughout his Louisville tenure that certainly limited his production, but scouts still got a good idea of what he brings to the table.

Brown Jr. might not be as sure-fire a prospect as the other three, but the blend of shooting, playmaking, athleticism, and length is very intriguing. As long as Brown Jr. is medically cleared, we should see him make some noise at the combine, which could ultimately raise his stock.

Similar to Wagler, an NBA franchise would likely want Brown Jr. to put on some weight, but he has the tools to be a high-level player for whoever drafts him, and it could certainly be the Kings.

5. Brayden Burries

6'4" | Guard | 20 | Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Kings search for a new franchise point guard, they could ultimately look at Brayden Burries, who projects to be an off-ball guard at the NBA level. Burries is likely not the franchise cornerstone or star-caliber prospect the Kings want at No. 7, but there is no doubt that he would impact winning.

Burries' best trait is his defense, and the Kings desperately need help on that end of the floor. Burries is a safe pick for any team, but taking him at No. 7 would likely be a reach for the Kings. With a more consistent offensive game, Burries could be a high-impact two-way player, but the Kings will likely pass on that scenario.

6. Labaron Philon Jr.

6'4" | Guard | 20 | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) controls the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If the Kings want an offense-oriented point guard with a weak defensive game, they will likely just take Acuff. However, if he is off the board and they want a similar prospect, Labaron Philon is guaranteed to be available.

The Crimson Tide product had an incredible sophomore season, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting roughly 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. It is hard to find that level of offense in the draft, but Philon has all the tools to be an effective NBA point guard offensively.

While he is a lower-tier athlete with subpar defense, he remains an intriguing prospect due to his offensive game.

Other prospects on the board

Feb 28, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) brings the ball up court against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While the Kings seem guaranteed to take a guard at No. 7, as we project with this guard-heavy draft board, there are some forwards that the Kings could potentially look at, although it is much less likely.

Some forward prospects to keep an eye on include Nate Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Karim Lopez, all of whom could be difference-makers for the Kings, but are certainly not the players they are searching for with the seventh pick.

It would be shocking if the Kings do not select one of Acuff, Flemings, Wagler, or Brown Jr., barring a trade, so most focus will be on those four leading up to draft night on June 23.

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