How the Kings Can Solve Their Overlooked NBA Draft Pick Problem

With the NBA Draft just a few weeks away, draft season is now in full swing. The Sacramento Kings, owners of the No. 7, No. 34, and No. 45 picks, are relatively well-capitalized this year as they look to bring more young talent into the building.

Sacramento will probably have three picks in the 2027 draft, too. The Kings have their own first-round pick and potentially the San Antonio Spurs’ first as well. That Spurs pick is now protected 1-16; Scott Perry sent the protected pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder last year in exchange for the No. 24 pick. If the Spurs pick falls in the 17-30 range (very likely), the Kings receive two second-round picks.

The Lack of Future Seconds

Considering they could have two seconds in each of the next two drafts, it may seem like Sacramento is flush with draft capital. That is a fair assessment in 2026 and 2027. After 2027, though, Sacramento does not own a second-round pick until 2032.

READ: All Future Kings Draft Picks, Swaps & Protections in 2026, 2027 & Beyond

This is a problem, and the team probably realized this a while ago. Second-round picks are commonly used in trades to move up in the draft and dump salary. Scott Perry and co. were clearly in cost-cutting mode at the deadline. The lack of draft capital at their disposal to attach to negative value contracts likely played a role in the inability to get trades done. They will almost certainly be operating with similar goals this summer and during the 2026-27 season, given their dire financial situation.

Why This Matters

Second-round picks are useful in greasing the groove in negotiations. Seconds are frequently attached to bad salary to clear (depending on how many seconds are attached) salary, sometimes up to as much as 8% of the salary cap.

This option is particularly important for Sacramento right now. Scott Perry has come out and said he does not believe in paying the luxury tax unless you are a contender. The current ownership group has not paid the luxury tax since they bought the team. So, all indications are that they will be looking to cut costs wherever possible.

Scott Perry on the financial cliff facing the Kings. He was clear that he doesn’t think you pay the luxury tax for a team that isn’t a contender (part 2): pic.twitter.com/mcjGJemjfv — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 15, 2026

The more future-focused use of second-rounders would be in the draft. Seconds are commonly used to move up a spot or two in the draft. With Sacramento sitting at the No. 7 pick in what is a strong draft class and looking for a franchise cornerstone, moving up to get their guy is absolutely on the table.

A useful reference point here is the trade between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers in 2023. There, the Wizards traded up from the No. 8 pick to No. 7, giving Indiana two future second-round picks to do so. They got their guy in Bilal Coulibaly and did not have to give much up in the process—perks of having these future assets to use.

While they have a couple of future firsts that could be useful in trading up, Sacramento does not have nearly as many seconds to throw into negotiations to bridge gaps as they should for a team in their position.

So, How Can the Kings Fix This?

There is a compelling case for diversifying and moving one or both of the No. 34 or No. 45 pick(s) for multiple future picks. This is a common maneuver with strong precedent to set expectations.

For example, the Boston Celtics traded the No. 32 pick last year. They received the No. 46 and No. 57 picks in that draft, plus seconds in 2026 and 2027. If a team is in love with a player available at No. 34 and the Kings do not love the available prospects, this would be a great move.

A slightly different option can be seen in 2024, when Portland had the No. 34 pick. They traded it to the New York Knicks in exchange for second-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2030. Sacramento’s roster is largely set for next season, with 11 players already under contract.

Depending on their plans for free agency, Sacramento simply may not have room for multiple second-round picks on the NBA roster. If that is the case, it would be wise to trade one (or both) of their seconds for multiple future seconds to get draft capital in the previously mentioned pickless seasons.

Another option could be trading down in the first round. They are in the precise spot where Indiana collected two future seconds for moving down just one spot. Depending on how the first six picks shake out, Sacramento could capitalize on a team infatuated with a certain player (think the Hawks-Pelicans trade last year) available at No. 7. This would save them some money on their pick’s rookie-scale contract.

It is nice to have multiple second-round picks this year. Sacramento found a useful player in Maxime Raynaud at the No. 42 pick last season, so there is some merit in keeping the pick and betting on their talent evaluation and player development. If their asset cupboard was already well-stocked, I would be completely on board with making both picks.

However, Perry has repeatedly stated that his goal is to build a sustainable winner in Sacramento. Sustainable winners are usually teams that have well-diversified asset cupboards that allow them to capitalize on teams operating out of desperation. Drafting more players this summer could provide some immediate gratification to a regime that is clearly proud of their first draft class. If sustainability is truly a priority, though, the team should give trades back or out of the second round a hard look.

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