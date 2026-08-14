Kings Among NBA's Most Undesirable Teams in 2026-27 Schedule Release

The Sacramento Kings' 2026-27 schedule has been fully released. There are a few things that Kings fans can look forward to, like Darius Acuff Jr.'s debut, De'Aaron Fox and Mike Brown's return to Sacramento, and even DeMar DeRozan's return once he signs with his next team. However, most of the NBA world might not watch a single minute of Kings basketball this season.

While they are subject to change, the NBA's national TV schedule for this season is not kind to the Kings. Sacramento has just two games scheduled for national TV, tied for the lowest in the NBA, with the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans all getting the minimum.

Every NBA team's national TV / streaming games in 2026-27 ⬇️



LeBron and Wemby get bumped up to the max 34 games, joining the Knicks and Lakers pic.twitter.com/yLHU08k1t1 — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) August 13, 2026

Yes, only 0.02% of Sacramento's games this season will be nationally televised, and trust me, the Kings are not the main appeal in either matchup.

Kings' national TV matchups

Jan. 12: Kings at Warriors

The Kings do not have a game on national TV until 2027, when they visit the Golden State Warriors in mid-January. This game will be available on NBC and Peacock, and luckily, most NBA fans are always willing to tune in to watch Steph Curry, so we should get a good number of eyes on the Kings here.

This Kings-Warriors matchup has had excitement around it for the past few years, although with Sacramento in more of a rebuild, the hype has certainly died down. Still, the NorCal matchup can get heated, as we even saw last year when Maxime Raynaud and Draymond Green went back and forth, and we can hope that Sacramento is up for the challenge again this season on national TV.

Draymond Green and Maxime Raynaud 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Omtz93PTfe — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 11, 2026

Jan. 25: Kings at Nuggets

The NBA really just wants to go ahead and get the Kings' national TV time over with. Just 12 days after their first nationally televised game of the season, the Kings will be heading to Denver to face the Nuggets on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Again, many fans might tune into this matchup just to see three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in action, and we can only hope the Kings can give the Nuggets a good fight with that many eyes watching.

Can the Kings exceed expectations?

Obviously, with only two games scheduled for national TV, the Kings are undesirable to both the NBA and the networks. Granted, nobody can blame them for not wanting to put the Kings on national TV, considering they are projected to be the worst team in the league, but they can try to spend their 2026-27 season proving them wrong.

With a roster built around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., and a hopeful 3-and-D forward in Keegan Murray, the Kings have the tools to turn some heads this season.

Of course, they need to stay healthy, and things would really need to fall perfectly into line for this to work, but the Kings could potentially surprise a lot of people this season. Do they deserve more than just two nationally televised games? No, but maybe they can prove themselves for the 2027-28 season.

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