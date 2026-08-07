Ranking the Three Most Untouchable Players on the Kings' Roster

Outside of veterans Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk, it would be hard to imagine the Sacramento Kings trading anyone right now. The Kings seem content with their current young core, and the only serious move they would consider making is to part with their veterans and get even younger.

However, every player on the roster has a price. There is still some time left this offseason, and while a massive shake-up seems unlikely anyway, here are the three Kings players who the franchise likely wouldn't even consider trading right now.

3. Keegan Murray

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to say that Keegan Murray is actually "untouchable," but the 25-year-old forward is very close to earning that label. The Kings have seemingly turned down any trade conversations surrounding Murray in the past, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Murray is the Kings' most valuable defender, and the franchise is simply waiting for him to find his offensive rhythm again so he can connect everything to become a real two-way threat.

The Kings are undoubtedly still holding out hope for Murray, and while he might never reach the All-Star level that some wanted him to, he still has the potential to be one of the franchise's most important players in the long run. As it stands, there is no chance the Kings trade him.

2. Maxime Raynaud

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being a second-round pick last year, Maxime Raynaud has earned his spot on this list. He became the only non-lottery pick to earn All-Rookie honors last season, and many expect him to be the Kings' long-term center in the post-Sabonis era.

Raynaud is a very skilled big man, standing at 7-foot-1 from France, and moves very well for his size. He has shown flashes of creating with the ball in his hands, similar to how Sabonis has for years. As a rookie, he averaged 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game through 56 starts, while shooting 58.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

There is no chance the Kings trade away Raynaud before realizing his full potential, and it would take a serious sophomore slump for the franchise to lose any hope in him.

1. Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the seventh-overall pick in this year's draft is not going anywhere. The Kings have full faith that Darius Acuff Jr. can be their franchise point guard, and there is no reason for us to believe otherwise just yet.

Sure, there are questions about Acuff Jr.'s defense, but he has the offensive skill set to become a legitimate star at the NBA level. These smaller, offensive-minded guards do not always translate to title contention, but there have been exceptions, and Acuff Jr. could certainly be the next.

It would take a couple of down years for Acuff Jr. for the Kings to lose hope and potentially shop him, but for now, they are fully bought in to the 19-year-old point guard.

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