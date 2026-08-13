5 Most Interesting Games on the Kings' 2026-27 Schedule

The 2026-27 NBA season is inching closer, and Thursday's official schedule release has now given fans something to look forward to. For the Sacramento Kings, fans are eager to see this new-look team in action, especially when it comes to the improving young core that will determine the fate of the franchise.

The Kings' official 2026-27 slate shows just two nationally televised games and 14 scheduled back-to-backs, but let's dive into five standout matchups that fans could go ahead and take note of.

The Sacramento Kings release their official schedule for the 2026-27 season: pic.twitter.com/YidZlA5U9l — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) August 13, 2026

Oct. 21: Kings at Clippers

The Kings' season opener is obviously the first game to look forward to. Not only is this the first we will see of this new-look Kings squad, but it will be the NBA debut of seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. To make it even more interesting, he will be matching up against fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler for his debut.

This will also be the Clippers' first game in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, assuming their trade with the Toronto Raptors goes through before opening night, which means it will also mark the L.A. debut of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.

Picking up a road win against a division rival in the first game would certainly set the tone for this Kings team, especially as they look to surpass their low expectations for the 2026-27 season.

Nov. 6: Kings vs. Spurs

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) dribbles in front of Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is not De'Aaron Fox's first game back in Sacramento since getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs, it will be a glimpse of the Kings' past against the Kings' future. This point guard matchup between Fox and Acuff Jr. in front of the Golden 1 Center fans will be must-watch action.

Not to mention, we will see superstar center Victor Wembanyama take the court, coming off his first NBA Finals appearance and looking to make a statement in his fourth season.

Dec. 31: Kings vs. Nets

For the final game of 2026, the Kings will host the Brooklyn Nets, setting up the first NBA matchup between Acuff Jr. and sixth-overall pick Mikel Brown Jr., which we already got a glimpse of in Summer League. These two rookies have been compared to each other since before the draft, so this will be their first opportunity to go head-to-head at the NBA level.

Mikel Brown Jr and Darius Acuff 👀 pic.twitter.com/aougbqIWTq — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 6, 2026

By this point, the NBA Rookie of the Year race will likely be taking shape, and this matchup between Acuff Jr. and Brown Jr. could certainly play a factor.

Jan. 12: Kings at Warriors

Of course, any matchup between the Kings and Golden State Warriors will be worth watching as they look to revive the rivalry, but this is also Sacramento's first nationally televised matchup of the season. This game is scheduled to air on NBC and Peacock.

There will obviously be some players worth watching in this matchup, with Sacramento's stars like Domantas Sabonis and Acuff Jr. stepping up in a divisional game, while the Warriors should have Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green suiting up.

Jan. 25: Kings at Nuggets

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' second and final nationally televised game of the season comes against the Denver Nuggets, scheduled to air on Peacock and NBC Sports Network. Granted, any game with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and company is worth watching, and this will be a huge test for the Kings with all eyes on them.

By this point of the season, the Kings should certainly have a better identity, and with this just a couple of weeks before the trade deadline, things could be getting very interesting.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.