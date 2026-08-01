Kings Executive Shares Excitement About Rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

The Sacramento Kings got their guy in the 2026 NBA Draft by selecting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick. In doing so, they added their new franchise point guard and gave themselves a new centerpiece to build their young core around.

The Arkansas Razorbacks product certainly has some questions to answer about his defense, and concerning efficiency came to light in the Summer League, but overall, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the 19-year-old point guard. In an interview with Spotrac's Keith Smith, an anonymous Kings front office executive talked about how excited the franchise is to have Acuff Jr.

"Beyond excited doesn’t even begin to convey how we feel about Darius. He’s out to prove everyone wrong who passed on him. We’re the ones who will benefit from that,” the Kings executive told Smith. “Beyond that stuff, Darius is an outstanding scorer and playmaker. He’s already taking on a leadership role. He’s a true franchise guy that we can build around."

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it has been obvious how the Kings feel about Acuff Jr. since before they even drafted him, but this is an interesting quote by the executive with a couple of notable takeaways.

"Ready to prove everyone wrong"

As the executive said, Acuff Jr. is ready to stick it to the six teams that passed on him. The new Kings guard likely felt that he was the best player in his class, yet he fell all the way to the seventh pick. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, L.A. Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets will all seemingly be on his radar, and he actually has already faced three of these teams.

In two Summer League games against the Nets, he scored 51 points and nine assists, putting together his two best performances of the offseason. In one game against the Clippers, he had 19 points and seven assists, putting together his best performance as a playmaker. In one game against the Wizards, he was not as impressive, finishing with just 12 points and four assists.

Darius Acuff Jr. (19.0 PPG, 5.3 APG) played in his @SacramentoKings threads for the 1st time at NBA Summer League!



"5ive" aka @Dariusacuff5 is ready to shine in Sac-Town 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PjvNDRkb2p — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2026

For a 19-year-old who is immediately coming to Sacramento as the franchise's hopeful savior, the Kings need him to have this mentality. The Kings need someone who is ready to take over the league, and Acuff Jr. has certainly not shied away from having that weight on his shoulders.

"Already taking on a leadership role"

After parting with veteran leaders Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan this offseason, some fans have been calling for the Kings to bring in another trusted voice in the locker room. However, the Kings executive suggests that Acuff Jr. is already taking on a leadership role.

It is hard to build around a star who is not willing to actually lead a team. If Acuff Jr. is already taking the reins as a leader for this Kings franchise, then they are in good hands.

Nobody expected the 19-year-old to truly take over this Kings team just yet, and granted, things might be different once the entire team meets up in Sacramento for training camp, but this is a great sign for the franchise's newest building block.

Acuff Jr. undoubtedly has the potential to be a bona fide star for the Kings, and it is promising to hear how excited the front office is about the rookie guard.

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