What to Expect for Kings' Free Agents DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings are entering a new rebuilding era, led by their new-look young core around Darius Acuff Jr., Maxime Raynaud, Keegan Murray, and others. However, in doing so, they have been parting with their aging veterans.

This offseason, the Kings waived DeMar DeRozan, sending him to the open market, while making it clear that they would not be bringing back former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook after his contract expired. What will they do now, though? There is no question that both players still have some gas left in the tank, despite their age, so we can imagine suitors lining up to sign them. Here is where things stand for both veteran free agents:

DeMar DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan, 36, certainly will not have trouble finding a new home; the bigger question is where he will actually end up. The Kings still owe him $10 million after waiving him, so the 17-year veteran is more likely to accept a veteran minimum contract, or at least a cheaper deal, making him even more valuable on the open market.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that three teams have emerged as prominent suitors for DeRozan. The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets are "among the teams" interested in DeRozan, making it clear that he is a hot commodity on the free agency market.

The Nuggets are interested in DeMar DeRozan, per @ShamsCharania



Other interested teams include: Heat, Cavs pic.twitter.com/2KAuesIQLc — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 27, 2026

Despite his age, DeRozan is still a premier offensive talent and could help any contender. As Charania reports, three title contenders are targeting DeRozan, and the six-time All-Star could ultimately pick whichever team he feels can most help him compete for his first championship.

Last season with the Kings, he averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field. DeRozan has averaged at least 16 points per game for 16 consecutive seasons and has only missed more than 14 games in a season three times. For a team looking to add a reliable, consistent offensive presence, even in a sixth-man role, DeRozan is the answer.

Russell Westbrook

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the 2016-17 NBA MVP, his future has much more uncertainty around it. Despite being an NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star, and now one of the most valuable veteran leaders in the league, Westbrook cannot find a home.

We saw this same story last summer, when no team wanted Westbrook in free agency until he signed with the Kings just a week before the regular season started. It looks like he is in a similar situation this offseason, but he will likely not have the Kings to lean back on if no other team wants him.

As NBA insider Jake Fischer said last week, "I really don't have a home for him right now. I don't believe Sacramento wants him back. I don't think he wants to go back there. I don't know where Russ could go at this point here."

It is believed that the Sacramento Kings do not want Russell Westbrook back, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/OsqXgY4Sg4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 21, 2026

The Heat were previously mentioned as a potential suitor for Westbrook, per New York Post's Stefan Bondy, but things certainly could've changed in the past couple of weeks.

Last season with the Kings, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Not only can he still produce on the court, but all of the Kings' young players raved about how incredible a leader he was for them. Considering what he brings on the court and in the locker room, it is hard to imagine why he would have trouble finding a team.

When asked if the Kings would bring him back, GM Scott Perry suggested that he wants more than a veteran minimum, which will ultimately create problems as he searches for his next team. However, even as we saw last season, he struggled to get signed to a veteran minimum. The league is harsh toward Westbrook, and we can simply hope that the future Hall of Famer is able to find a new home.

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