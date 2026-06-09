Kings Get Wings and a Pick for Sabonis in Trade Proposal with Blazers

It's no secret that the Sacramento Kings are working on moving their veterans this offseason. Everything appears to be on the table for Scott Perry and the Kings' front office as they look to move off Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk, and there are already rumors circulating around Sacramento.

The leading name that has been in the news of late is Sabonis, as it's been reported that he's likely going to be back on the trading block once again this offseason. I've recently written about the curious case of Sabonis' trade value, but it's important to remember that he's also one of the best centers in the league and could seen as the missing piece for another team this offseason.

In this trade idea, the Portland Trail Blazers make an all-in move, or at least a 'go for it' move to bring in Sabonis to help get them over the hump and deeper into the playoff picture next season.

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, Orlando Magic 2028 First-Round Pick

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Why the Blazers Do It

Oct 10, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers have been building for years, and with Damian Lillard set to come back next season, they have a roster that appears ready to take the next leap forward. They fought their way to the first round of the playoffs last season, but fell in five games to the San Antonio Spurs.

Their defense is able to keep them in games at times, but they didn't have the offense to outscore teams. Lillard alone will help with that, but adding Sabonis could take their offense to the next level. The former All-NBA center is one of the best screeners in the game. He not only excels at setting screens for ball handlers in the pick and roll, but could facilitate the offense from the top of the key for Lillard and others to get open in the dribble handoff.

Deni Avdija, especially, could thrive getting into space created from Sabonis' screens. The fit isn't perfect with Donovan Clingan at center already, but people have been saying for years that Sabonis is at his best when he's paired with a shot-blocking center. It's hard to think of someone who fits that bill more than Clingan.

And the rest of the Blazers roster is littered with defensive wings and guards, who should theoretically help Sabonis' shortcomings on the defensive end. Sabonis is set to make more money than Grant and Murray, but the years between him and Grant match up (two each), so it's not a huge all-in move for them financially.

Why the Kings Do It

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Perry's main goal this offseason appears to be moving off the Kings' veteran contracts, and while they would be getting back two years of Jerami Grant, they would save almost $6 million this season, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Grant may not be worth his $34 million this year or $36 million next year, but as he's nearing the end of his contract, he should be tradeable at the lower price point compared to Sabonis. They may have to wait until next offseason or the trade deadline, but Grant doesn't feel like an albatross contract at this stage of his career.

Last season, the 32-year-old wing averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three. He continued to prove he could knock down the three, which is something the Kings desperately need this upcoming season.

Even better for the Kings, Grant wouldn't be the only wing heading to Sacramento. In the hypothetical, the Kings would also get Kris Murray, twin brother of Keegan Murray, in return. It's more for the money-side of the trade, but Sacramento needs to take as many swings on wings as possible this offseason, and Murray is the type of player Perry and the front office should be taking swings on.

Kris' career hasn't taken off like Keegan's, but he appeared in 57 games last season for Portland, averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field and 27.9% from three. He doesn't have the scoring punch that Keegan does, but Kris could fill the role of Precious Achiuwa if the veteran forward is too expensive to bring back.

The real prize of the trade for the Kings would be the first-round pick, though. They need to collect as many assets as possible, and while Sabonis may not net a young star or multiple first-round picks or swaps, getting an unprotected first-rounder from the Magic is better than nothing when it comes to draft capital and would help bolster the assets that Perry has to work with going forward.

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