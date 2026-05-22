Kings' Maxime Raynaud Could Have Perfect Opportunity With Team France

The Sacramento Kings got the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft by selecting Maxime Raynaud with the No. 42 overall pick, as he became the only non-lottery selection named to an All-Rookie Team this season.

With the future of three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis up in the air, Raynaud could ultimately be Sacramento's new franchise center. In his first full offseason as an NBA player, Raynaud is joining the Frenchmen for a pair of FIBA World Cup qualifying matches, and it could be the perfect opportunity for him to learn and develop.

Raynaud was listed to France's 16-player roster, alongside other notable NBA players like Rudy Gobert, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier, Zaccharie Risacher, and Guerschon Yabusele. Kings fans should love the idea of Raynaud getting some offseason training in with Minnesota Timberwolves' three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, as this could be the perfect opportunity for the Kings' young center.

Prêts pour les Qualifications 😤



La liste des 16 Bleus de Frédéric Fauthoux pour disputer deux matchs de qualification à la Coupe du Monde @FIBAWC 2027 🇫🇷



🇧🇪⚔️🇫🇷 : 3 juillet à Anvers

🇫🇷⚔️🇫🇮 : 6 juillet au Palais des Sports de Pau



🎟️ Rendez-vous sur https://t.co/B3cuxAAvUA… pic.twitter.com/bxfGnpaBHW — Équipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) May 22, 2026

Learning from the best

Raynaud already showcased a very impressive offensive skill set during his rookie season, but if he can learn a thing or two from one of the best defensive centers in league history, he could really elevate his game.

In 56 starts as a rookie, Raynaud averaged 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 58.2% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range. The 7-foot-1 big man has a very refined offensive skill set that fits as a modern NBA center, but the Kings would love to have more of a defensive presence in the paint.

Sabonis has never been an impressive interior defender, but Raynaud should be able to use his length to have more of an impact in that area. While he does not have the length of Gobert, Raynaud could still pick up on his defensive tendencies to take his two-way game to the next level.

He will also be playing alongside Washington Wizards center and 2024 first overall pick Alex Sarr. While the 21-year-old is certainly less of a mentor than Gobert, he is a very impressive shot-blocker, and Raynaud could still learn some things defensively from him.

It would have been a great opportunity for Raynaud to also play behind San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, but he is sitting out of France's World Cup qualifiers this summer as he remains focused on a hopeful Finals run.

Two offseason games

Of course, Raynaud representing France in the World Cup qualifiers is not only beneficial as he plays alongside some proven NBA players, but any offseason work will make the young center a better player.

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Most of the development will be done in practice as he trains with the French national team, but he will have two games to get some work in as well. France will face off against Belgium on July 3 and Finland on July 6. However, it is uncertain how much time Raynaud will actually get in these games, as he is likely slotted behind Gobert and Sarr on the depth chart.

Regardless, this will be a very valuable experience for Raynaud as he looks to develop into Sacramento's center of the future.

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