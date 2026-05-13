Biggest Winners and Losers on the Kings After the NBA Draft Lottery

The Sacramento Kings may have slid in the NBA Draft Lottery, but that doesn't mean they won't have a chance to bring in a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming draft. Scott Perry will have a harder time than he would have with some lottery luck, but there are a number of guards that the Kings should have their pick from in the middle of the lottery at the seventh pick.

There is always going to be a trickle-down effect when a high draft pick joins a roster, and that's even more so the case for the Kings next season, as this incoming rookie should get all the attention for a team that lacks a true star to build around. That means there will be some 'losers' on the roster who feel the roster crunch, but also some 'winners' who can slot in the lineup right next to the future Kings rookie.

Loser - Devin Carter

Devin Carter was already on the outside looking in, even after a strong end to the season, but that's even more of the case now that the Kings know their draft slot. As previously mentioned, the odds are high that the Kings are going to draft a guard. Between Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, and Mikel Brown Jr., there are a number of point guards who can help the Kings.

That likely means that Carter's future, which was already in jeopardy after an up-and-down season last year, is probably over. It's always possible that Carter gets one more shot at cracking the Kings' main rotation, but the opportunity was there for him to do that throughout the 2025-26 season, and Doug Christie went to two-way player Daeqwon Plowden over him time and time again.

The Kings likely won't be able to get much for Carter via trade, but it feels like his time in Sacramento has run its course with another guard jumping ahead of him in the rotation.

Winners - Sophomore Bigs

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with center Dylan Cardwell (32) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This year's draft has a pretty clear top four in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson. For the Kings, both Dybantsa and Peterson would have slotted in perfectly to their starting lineup, but Boozer and Wilson would have brought more long-term rotational questions. Obviously, with a top-four pick, you take the best player available, but going after a guard makes life easier for the Kings, especially for sophomores Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.

Domantas Sabonis is still on the roster ahead of the young bigs, but his time in Sacramento could come to a close any day during this offseason. The good news for Raynaud and Cardwell is that there likely won't be another young big entering the mix, at least from the top of the draft.

That should turn the keys to the frontcourt over to the sophomore bigs, as well as give them plenty of minutes and opportunities to build chemistry with the guard that is brought in.

Loser - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine may have already played his last game in a Kings uniform, meaning this draft doesn't have much of an impact on his future with Sacramento. But if he is here next season, the Kings bringing in a new lead guard could push LaVine to the bench. That's a bold move for a $49 million player, but something that needs to be done to prioritize the future of Sacramento.

Even though many of the players are true point guards, compared to LaVine, who is a pure shooting guard, the minutes crunch could trickle down to LaVine with this next player getting more of an opportunity as well...

Winner - Nique Clifford

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Just like with Raynaud and Cardwell, Nique Clifford's future with the Kings feels extremely safe. And imagining his pairing with any of the guards on the board gives hope to a balanced backcourt of the future.

Clifford's best trait in his rookie year was his all-around game. He may not be an All-Star or player who is going to average 20+ points per game, but he projects as someone who could have 12, 4, and 4 every night and impact winning on both ends of the court. Pairing him with a lead guard who can carry the scoring load, as most of the guards can, feels like a big win for the future of the franchise and Clifford himself.

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